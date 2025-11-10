Gopuff CEO: Why We Moved First to Support SNAP Families

Gopuff has committed up to $10 million to help SNAP recipients buy groceries during the government shutdown.

The uncertainty surrounding the shutdown has left millions of Americans unsure how they’ll restock their pantries. Food insecurity spikes when government benefits stall, and for millions of households, SNAP dollars are the difference between an empty fridge and a family meal.

That’s the gap Gopuff CEO Yakir Gola says his company is stepping in to fill.

Building on a Foundation of Service

“It’s in our culture to step up for the community and be there in times of need,” Gola told PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster in a recent interview. “When we heard about the government shutdown and the delay in SNAP funding, we called a meeting and said, what can we do for our customers?”

The answer was a direct $10 million relief commitment, one that the CEO emphasized has no strings attached. Every verified SNAP EBT cardholder, new or existing, can receive up to $50 in grocery credit.

“There’s no distinction,” Gola said. “All you need is a valid EBT card, and you get the offer.” The first $25 became available immediately, with another $25 set to follow depending on the length of the shutdown.

Convenience Meets Necessity

Gopuff, which Gola co-founded and launched during his college days, has long been associated with convenience shopping. But as Gola noted, “We’ve actually become more of a grocery experience.” Fresh produce and staples now account for the platform’s fastest-growing category. The company’s 500-plus micro-fulfillment centers across the U.S. enable 15- to 30-minute deliveries at local prices — including $2 milk, $2 eggs and $2 bread.

“Our business model cuts out the middleman,” he said. “Unlike other third-party marketplaces that charge hefty markups and service fees, we don’t. So the $50 goes a long way.”

The affordability push goes deeper. Gopuff’s membership program, priced at $7.99 per month, offers free delivery and what the company has billed as “insane weekly deals.” Members also unlock “cheapest on the planet” pricing — the lowest in the U.S. for everyday items like laundry detergent, paper towels, milk and bread. Gola said. “People want to save money and use their time efficiently so they can go create other streams of income.” Gola added that membership penetration is at record highs, driven by consumers looking to stretch household budgets. “We’re seeing significant new signups,” he said.

Programs tied to digital payments also draw fraud risk, but Gola said Gopuff’s systems have held up. “Before we launched this, we worked closely with our fraud prevention team,” he explained. “You need a valid SNAP EBT card and PIN. We also use internal and external tools to verify customers. So far, we’ve not detected fraud in this program.”

AI Keeps Shelves Stocked, Orders Moving

Artificial intelligence now powers much of Gopuff’s platform — from forecasting and routing to personalization. “We leverage AI for forecasting labor, fulfillment and distribution,” Gola said. “We also use it in our website and app to personalize the user experience.”

That same intelligence helps predict what customers will want next. Heavy items like water and ice — once unlikely online orders — are now among Gopuff’s top sellers.

The company’s data also shows a surge in demand for healthier and “better-for-you” alternatives. Gola said Gopuff’s new “wellness shop” highlights products with clean ingredients and organic sourcing, giving customers an easy way to shop smarter.

He added that the platform’s model — owning inventory and controlling the supply chain — lets it expand profitably even as other marketplaces rely on markups and service fees. As for the SNAP initiative, early data suggests it’s also the right business move: engagement from customers who redeemed the SNAP offer is “even higher than normal.”

Gopuff is using that momentum to expand grocery delivery, deepen partnerships with brands like Starbucks and Disney, and continue scaling its 24/7 micro-fulfillment model. “We hit our largest quarter to date in revenue and profitability,” Gola told Webster. “Consumers want speed, and we’re building the largest instant-fulfillment platform, for speed, in the U.S.”