Gopuff CEO: Why We Moved First to Support SNAP Families
The uncertainty surrounding the shutdown has left millions of Americans unsure how they’ll restock their pantries. Food insecurity spikes when government benefits stall, and for millions of households, SNAP dollars are the difference between an empty fridge and a family meal.
Yakir Gola is the co-founder and CEO of Gopuff, an instant commerce platform that delivers everyday essentials to millions of consumers across the U.S. and U.K.