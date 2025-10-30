Uber Eats Offers Restaurant Ordering to Kroger Shoppers

Kroger is teaming with Uber to let its grocery shoppers order restaurant meal deliveries.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

That’s one of the aspects of a broader team up between the two companies announced Thursday (Oct. 30), the latest in a series of recent food delivery/grocery pacts.

“Kroger is the first retailer in the world to bring Uber Eats directly into its digital shopping experience — and to connect our two membership ecosystems,” Susan Anderson, global head of delivery at Uber, said in a news release.

“Together we’re not only connecting people to what they want — we’re creating an ecosystem of access, where fresh groceries, favorite meals, and meaningful rewards across mobility and delivery all come together seamlessly.”

According to a news release, the partnership will integrate Uber Eats’ restaurant selection into the Kroger app, letting customers place their weekly grocery order while ordering dinner from hundreds of thousands of restaurants.

In addition, starting early next year, Uber customers can shop and schedule delivery from close 2,700 stores through the Uber Eats app. And members of the Kroger Boost program will get an extended free trial of Uber One with a variety of other perks.

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

Kroger last month reported an uptick in quarterly sales sales as shoppers continued to cautiously spend. Interim CEO Ron Sargent said this is happening as consumers are eating at home more often.

“But I think at the same time, customers are feeling pretty stressed about the economy. They’re doing things to save money,” Sargent told analysts during an earnings call.

“And when you look at income cohorts, low- and middle-income households are really looking for deals. They’re using coupons more. They’re making smaller, but more frequent trips and they’re buying more private-label products.”

Kroger also recently expanded its partnership with DoorDash to cover 2,700 new stores, the two companies announced late last month.

“Customers want the convenience of on-demand delivery paired with value and savings from their favorite local grocer,” the company said in a news release, adding that Kroger “has long been one of the most searched and requested grocers on DoorDash.”

Kroger is the largest grocer on DoorDash’s platform, which is witnessing a surge in grocery orders, per the release, with a record number of consumers in the U.S. purchasing groceries through DoorDash during the second quarter of this year.