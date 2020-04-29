Digital Banking

Brattleboro S&L Picks NCR To Streamline Its Digital Banking

Digital-First Banking Important After Pandemic

Brattleboro Savings & Loan (BS&L) has chosen NCR Corporation, a global enterprise technology provider for the financial industry, to provide customers with an improved digital banking experience, the companies announced Tuesday (April 28) in a press release.

With NCR, the Vermont bank will consolidate three vendors that previously supported digital banking into one, simplifying back-office operations and increasing efficiency, the Atlanta-based NCR said.

“Our customers and businesses rely on BS&L for all of their financial needs, and we want to be there for them with an intuitive and easy experience both in person and digitally,” said Thomas Martyn, chief operating officer, chief financial officer and senior vice president of BS&L, in a statement. “We were impressed with NCR’s seamless integration capabilities, high levels of security and consistent look and feel across all devices. Plus, NCR’s business banking tools will allow us to better meet complex business needs, helping us expand our sales reach.”

The bank will also use the digital marketing capabilities of the NCR platform to better reach customers and prospects.

“To successfully compete, financial institutions must deliver a seamless digital experience across all of their lines of business,” said NCR Corporation’s Douglas Brown, senior vice president and general manager of Digital Banking, in a statement. “NCR is committed to providing the digital experiences and capabilities that enable financial institutions to differentiate themselves, strengthen relationships and grow.”

On Friday, the Brattleboro Reformer reported BS&L processed $12 million in the Small Business Association’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). From April 3 to April 17, the lender processed 136 applications, Dan Yates, the bank’s president and CEO, told the newspaper.

“That first day was challenging for everybody,” he said in the report. “We only got four uploaded.”

But with the help of another commercial banking officer, BS&L continued working through the weekend and into the next week to get it done, he added.

“We had 100 percent success on every application we were able to upload through the SBA’s portal,” Yates said.

