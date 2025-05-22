Moneta Money Bank Taps Real-Time Tech to Serve Customers Faster

Highlights Moneta is using technology to make its products and services more personalized for its 1.6 million customers, differentiating itself in a market where banking has become commoditized. The bank can now deliver personalized offers within seconds, such as travel insurance after a consumer buys an airfare. Moneta’s tech overhaul enables faster testing and omnichannel delivery, a journey it began six years ago.

Moneta Money Bank, one of the largest retail banks in the Czech Republic, is using the latest technologies to reshape how it connects with customers amid competition for consumer wallets.

Working with Amazon Web Services (AWS), data and artificial intelligence solutions provider SAS and technology firm Trask, Moneta transformed its slow, manual marketing processes into fast, personalized messages that respond in real time to customer behavior, Jan Zdobinský, senior manager of digital sales and CRM at Moneta, said during a session at SAS Innovate 2025 in Orlando, Florida.

For example, if a customer books a plane ticket, Moneta sees that and offers travel insurance seconds later via its mobile app, he said.

“Moneta knows it right away, and in seven seconds, they can execute and initiate the push notification to the customer: Here’s your travel insurance,” he said.

Catering to the exact need of the customer at the right moment is what Zdobinský called “relevance.”

“For me, it’s like connecting the dots,” he said.

Banking as a Commodity

This type of hyper-personalization is crucial since banking services are becoming commoditized, he said. For instance, checking accounts at many banks look the same.

Moneta must find ways to stand out since it operates in a competitive banking market, Zdobinský said. More than 20 retail banks compete to serve a national population of 10 million people. Consider that New York City alone has 8.3 million people.

In the past six years, Moneta has pushed to develop and offer digital services to its 1.6 million customers through its website and mobile app, he said.

Another bank that has seen the adoption of digital banking is Santander, which signed up more than 100,000 customers in six months for its Openbank by Santander platform. Now it plans to expand Openbank’s offerings beyond the high-yield savings account and to certificates of deposit, payments and checking accounts.

Bank of America, meanwhile, said that sign-ins by business clients using QR codes surged by 60% in 2024. Clients used these codes to sign in to the bank’s digital banking platform, CashPro. More than 40,000 business clients globally use CashPro to manage their treasury, trade and credit operations and perform self-service requests.

Technology is not just for big banks. The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Credit Union Innovation Readiness Index: The Smallest Step It Up” showed that credit unions are also innovating. The report found there were 83% more credit unions with assets between $500 million and $1 billion offering real-time payments in the 12 months ending November 2024 compared to a year earlier.

Unifying Customer Outreach

Until recently, Moneta was using two separate systems to send messages to customers: pre-organized batches and real-time reactions. Each tapped a different database and required its own setup. They often took weeks to build and launch as real-time campaigns still needed to be manually coded. Now, the systems are unified, and campaigns can be created and deployed in a few hours, Zdobinský said during the session.

This faster method is powered by a new setup that processes millions of transactions a day and uses smart decision-making rules to send the right message at the right moment. These messages might include push notifications on a phone, banners in a banking app and the like, Zdobinský said.

Moneta also sees gains in productivity by using technology. Campaigns are faster to build, and fewer people are needed to run them, he said. That frees up the marketing and tech teams to work on more valuable projects. Trask, the company that helped implement the system, said marketers can now move three times faster.

Moneta also updated its software after doing a full business review to ensure the investment would pay off. Leaders only moved forward once they were confident the change would deliver results, Zdobinský said.

A big part of the strategy is to test more ideas. The new system makes it easier to run A/B tests to learn what works best. The bank’s older system made this kind of testing difficult, but now experimentation is faster and more frequent, he said.

“There’s much more experimentation because we kind of reached the limit of what we can do” using the old system, Zdobinský said.

Moneta’s next goal is to integrate this smarter messaging directly into its mobile banking app to show personalized offers right where customers do their banking, he said. It also plans to connect this system with its call center and more than 100 physical branches for omnichannel support.

For all PYMNTS digital transformation coverage, subscribe to the daily Digital Transformation Newsletter.

Read more:



