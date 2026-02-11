Provident Bank Says Strategy Focused on Simplicity Over Shiny Tech

Highlights
Scott Hurlbert, senior vice president of digital channels at Provident Bank, said the bank’s digital transformation is focused on strengthening customer trust and service rather than chasing scale or shiny technology.
Provident Bank is redesigning onboarding, savings and bill pay so customers can move seamlessly between digital and in-branch banking without friction or repetition.
By coordinating data, technology and digital channels, Provident aims to deliver innovation that customers can use and understand.
Scott Hurlbert’s clearest reminder that customer experience is still personal came through a text from his daughter.
Scott Hurlbert is the senior vice president of digital channels at Provident Bank, where he helps deliver customer experiences in ways that enable the business to meet its strategic objectives.