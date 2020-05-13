eCommerce

As Consumers Buy Online Inflation Follows, Index Shows

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Online grocery sales skyrocketed in April, Adobe DEI says

Online grocery sales saw a 110 percent increase in activity in April, according to Adobe’s Digital Economy Index (DEI), numbers spurred by the coronavirus‘s push toward people avoiding human contact.

That category isn’t an anomaly. Online sales as a whole continue to dwarf physical retail, the DEI stated.

“This data will be providing … a combination of pricing and product-level category data to help economic institutions better determine which parts of the digital economy can best predict inflation, as well as how consumer baskets are shifting,” the DEI stated.

Online electronics sales shot up 58 percent in April, and daily online book sales doubled.

In terms of apparel and clothing, prices were down in April, with little indication that the numbers could pick back up in the summer due to coronavirus-related uncertainty.

The sales were up by 34 percent online, though, with a focus heavily shifted toward comfortable clothes. Pajamas saw a 143 percent increase in sales, while pants sales decreased 13 percent, jackets decreased by 33 percent and bras decreased by 12 percent. Those numbers are most likely connected to the fact that, on lockdown, everyone is mainly staying inside and unconcerned about dressing up as they would be for going out in public.

The pandemic is also pushing people to engage in creative endeavors, as indicated by the 459 percent rise in sales of audio mixers, microphones, pop filters and other such items that could be used to record podcasts or music, the DEI said.

In keeping with the more casual and creative-driven spending, beer and wine sales through digital means also rose 74 percent between March 11 and April 21, the DEI stated.

“Consumers are at a stage where they want to wind down and kick-back with a glass of wine, in order get comfortable with shelter-in-place for an extended period of time,” the index reads.

The Index’s findings aren’t surprising; PYMNTS reported that people have adapted to the digital life on the whole, with almost 40 percent more people shopping online as opposed to early March before the pandemic hit.

With the shift to digital will come new adjustments for retailers and brands. They’ll have to find new ways to reach people who are spending more time shopping digitally.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE TV: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT | MAY 18-22, 2020

Five days of intimate interviews and streaming TV shows ‘starring’ the smartest people in payments.
The economy is slowly reopening on a changed world where “business unusual” is now just “business.” Tune in as PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and special guests from across the payments universe ditch “digital optional” and bring on the digital-first engagements buyers and sellers really want. Join experts in a series of live conversations rethinking business models, customer experiences, payments choice, verticals…everything.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, unemployment, Great Depression, economy, coronavirus Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, unemployment, Great Depression, economy, coronavirus
3.6K
Economy

Mnuchin: Not Reopening Risks Irreversible Economic Damage

Neiman Marcus Gets Approval For DIP Loans Neiman Marcus Gets Approval For DIP Loans
3.4K
Retail

Neiman Marcus Gets Interim Approval For $675M In DIP Loans

CLEAR wants to institute electronic ways of testing CLEAR wants to institute electronic ways of testing
3.1K
Biometrics

CLEAR Biometric ID Launches COVID Screening For Businesses

General Atlantic, Reliance Industries Ltd., Jio, investments, telecomm, India, news General Atlantic, Reliance Industries Ltd., Jio, investments, telecomm, India, news
2.9K
Investments

Private Equity Co. Eyes Investing In India’s Jio Platforms

Ceridian Introduces Digital Wallet For Real-Time Employee Payments Ceridian Introduces Digital Wallet For Real-Time Employee Payments
2.9K
Payment Methods

Ceridian Introduces Dayforce Wallet For Real-Time Employee Payments

federal reserve, central bank, BlackRock, Pacific Investment Management Co., bonds, private equity, news federal reserve, central bank, BlackRock, Pacific Investment Management Co., bonds, private equity, news
2.7K
Economy

Blackrock, Pimco Tapped By Fed To Help Invest Relief Funds

Paycheck Protection Program loan application Paycheck Protection Program loan application
2.7K
Loans

Confusion Reigns As PPP Loan ‘Guidance’ Grows, Deadlines Loom

PepsiCo Rolls Out eCommerce Snack Sites PepsiCo Rolls Out eCommerce Snack Sites
2.6K
Retail

PepsiCo Rolls Out eCommerce Snack Sites

Bitcoin daily Bitcoin daily
2.6K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Sheds $20 Billion Off Market Cap; Gibralter-Based FinTech Launches Tokenized Securities Platform

money money
2.6K
Disbursements

PPP, SBA Disbursements Seek Faster Routes

SMS message SMS message
2.6K
Retail

Text Appeal: SMS Helps Retailers Connect During Pandemic

Independent Booksellers Compete With Amazon Independent Booksellers Compete With Amazon
2.5K
Retail

Amazon Who? Independent Booksellers Find New Allies

India, Tata Group, Tata Capital, Tata Capital Commercial and SME Mobile App, B2B India, Tata Group, Tata Capital, Tata Capital Commercial and SME Mobile App, B2B
2.5K
B2B Payments

India’s Tata Capital Introduces App For Commercial Loan Clients

social commerce smartphone social commerce smartphone
2.5K
Retail

Pandemic Accelerates Social Commerce; Gives Brands New Selling Option

homebuying selling homebuying selling
2.4K
Real Estate

HomeLight CEO: Using Tech To Transform Real Estate Sales In The Age Of Social Distancing