eCommerce

Japan Takes Aim At Big Tech eCommerce Transparency

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Japan Takes Aim At Big Tech eCommerce Transparency

Earlier this week, Japan’s cabinet proposed a bill that seeks to, as reported by the country’s national daily, The Mainichi, “improve contract transparency” for deals struck by Big Tech firms — specifically, platform operators — and their smaller vendors.

The legislation mandates that Amazon, Google, Apple and others issue annual reports to the government (the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry) that detail how terms and conditions, rates and fees, are struck.

In terms of timeline, as reported by the site, passage is slated for the current parliamentary session and would take effect in March of next year.

The bill seems part and parcel of a strategy that seeks to bring at least some forum for smaller firms to voice complaints, and perhaps even give regulators some power to shape the ways in which eCommerce giants interact with local players.

Amid the other components of the bill: Big Tech companies have to notify vendors of changes in agreements in advance and must detail how search results are displayed.

Japan’s efforts come with a bit of prologue. In India, in recent weeks, the Confederation of All India Traders has been among groups pushing for a comprehensive eCommerce policy. Critics in India have alleged that companies, such as Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart, have employed unfair discounting efforts, and in some cases, have promoted exclusive brand launches on their platforms.

In Japan, the legislation may have some special urgency against a backdrop of macro-economic pressure.

As reported by CNBC, the nation’s economy, per the latest data, shows a contraction at the fastest pace seen in more than half a decade. As measured on an annualized basis, GDP contracted by more than 6 percent. That’s due in part to a sales tax boost that now has been hurting consumer spending. Add the coronavirus into the mix, and demand is likely to be hurt even further, worsening private consumption, which was off by 2.9 percent, and the first drop seen in five quarters.

“The government had hoped Japan’s economy would continue a moderate recovery. But we must be vigilant against the impact of the coronavirus on domestic and overseas economies,” Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said in a statement.

The government, as reported by CNBC, has maintained that it will take “all necessary steps” to combat those pressures.

Spurring Electronic Payments

The sales tax was raised from 8 percent to 10 percent at the end of last year — and it applies to goods from electronics to cars. It’s interesting to note that the tax hike has a silver lining, of sorts, for eCommerce. Consumers can get a 5 percent rebate for electronic payments made with smaller retailers, and that rebate more than compensates for the 2 percent rate hike.

Adding the latest moves by the government to scrutinize larger tech players seems a bid to shore up the fortunes of smaller merchants in Japan, beyond the initial hurdles that include the coronavirus. Japan’s eCommerce market, ranking behind only China, the United States and the United Kingdom, as estimated by btrax.com, is dominated by firms like Amazon and Rakuten.

Perhaps not surprisingly, Big Tech might be poised to push back. As reported in JapanTimes.com, a panel convened representatives from Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple. Those tech giants voiced reservations about the annual disclosures, but the government has decided to press on.

Fast forward a year, and the landscape might look a lot different from eCommerce in Japan.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

housing market rising housing market rising
3.5K
Real Estate

US Home Sales Hit Highest January Peak In Years

3.1K
B2B Payments

CORT On Using Mobile, Visual Purchasing To Solve B2B Event Payments Friction

Mastercard: Collaboration Is Key To Lowering Corporates’ Real-Time Barriers Mastercard: Collaboration Is Key To Lowering Corporates’ Real-Time Barriers
2.9K
B2B Payments

Mastercard: Collaboration Is Key To Scaling Real-Time Payments

2.9K
Security & Fraud

How FIs Can Win The Battle Against ‘Smarter’ Payments Fraud

Fintech, startup, Neobank, digital, china, paris, EasyEuro, funding, investments, b2b Fintech, startup, Neobank, digital, china, paris, EasyEuro, funding, investments, b2b
2.9K
B2B Payments

French FinTech Closes $4M For New Neobank

Rapyd, Visa Promote FinTech Adoption Rapyd, Visa Promote FinTech Adoption
2.8K
B2B Payments

Rapyd, Visa Promote FinTech Adoption

Visa Visa
2.7K
VISA

Visa, Accor Team To Push Loyalty Past Points To Preference

online platforms online platforms
2.7K
Mastercard

Mastercard: Online Platforms – And Data – Help Cities Tackle Urban Challenges

2.7K
Ridesharing

Coronavirus Fear Infects NYC Ridesharing

coronavirus-japan-china-economy coronavirus-japan-china-economy
2.7K
International

Japanese Sales Tax Triggers 6 Pct Economic Contraction

SumUp, U.K. FinTech, Mastercard, Business Payments Card, b2b, digital payments, SumUp, U.K. FinTech, Mastercard, Business Payments Card, b2b, digital payments,
2.7K
B2B Payments

SumUp, Mastercard Intro Business Payments Card

coronavirus, alibaba, loans, outbreak, economic, impact, ecommerce, economy, news coronavirus, alibaba, loans, outbreak, economic, impact, ecommerce, economy, news
2.6K
International

China’s Alibaba Loans Near $3B To Coronavirus-Affected Firms

2.5K
Brexit

N26’s UK Customers Scramble After Bank’s Exit

Cereal Makers Aim For A Healthy Profit Cereal Makers Aim For A Healthy Profit
2.5K
Retail

Cereal Makers Aim To Move From Sweet Tooth To Healthy Profit

HDFC Banks Teams Up With Mastercard and And SAP Concor On Corp Spending Management HDFC Banks Teams Up With Mastercard and And SAP Concor On Corp Spending Management
2.5K
B2B Payments

HDFC Taps Mastercard, SAP Concur For T&E Tech