eCommerce

Taking China’s eCommerce Lessons On The Road

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
global eCommerce

China has been the belle of the ball when it comes to the global potential of eCommerce — for both consumers and businesses — for the better part of the last decade. And while enthusiasm for expanding opportunities to access the Chinese market and its billion-plus consumers is as avid as it’s ever been — as evidenced by last week’s announcement of PayPal and UnionPay’s global payments partnership — the bigger commerce story has expanded beyond China in the last few years.

But as of late, there have been some rumblings in the Chinese market. For the last year, trade disputes have rumbled around China, creating uncertainty in that market.

While China will weather these storms, their emergence on the horizon has created an opportunity for more powerful eCommerce ecosystems to develop in emerging markets like Vietnam and India. And not just in terms of new sellers, as Karen Webster discussed with PingPong Head of Global Partnerships Ning Ye, but in terms of the creation of entirely new networks for both merchants and consumers.

“We see a lot of opportunities in those new regions. Vietnam and India were the first markets we entered, and we have seen faster than expected growth in those regions, which gives us a lot of faith in the future growth yet to come,” Ning noted.

But keeping that growth on track will take support, she said — because not every market is as mature as China when it comes to digital commerce, nor does every market have the same needs to meet.

No ‘One-Size-Fits-All’ Solutions 

As PingPong has expanded its footprint to enable cross-border commerce for merchants outside of China, Ning said, the first and most important lesson is that every market is different. Offering real value-added services is all about pinpointing and effectively addressing those specifics.

In Vietnam, that means looking at an exploding eCommerce opportunity. For merchants, that largely means either selling on common marketplaces or on more specialized eCommerce marketplaces, such as those that provide print-on-demand services.

“If you’ve bought a custom T-shirt online, there is a high chance it came from Vietnam,” Ning said.

T-shirts are simple, she noted, but the logistics behind them are precise, particularly when they are created on demand and the inventory offered to consumers is entirely virtual.

“Many of the supplies, for example, are purchased from other countries which requires mature payments functions to make sure they can be paid — and increasingly, real-time payments are in demand,” Ning pointed out. “There also needs to be a properly managed infrastructure for shipping and handling, for social media marketing. All of this needs to be activated and supported.”

Flip over to India, where the needs are more diverse and PingPong’s focus in on the service market.

That is particularly apparent in the market for freelance technical services. According to Oxford University data, as of 2017, the largest overall supplier of online labor is India, with 24 percent of that global digital workforce.

The experience and tools necessary in this type of market aren’t centered on logistically supporting items moving around the planet, said Ning, but on the best ways to manage transactional relationships with global customers.

There are two common ways for Indian freelancers to receive work. One is through online platforms such as Fiverr, Freelancer, Guru and PeoplePerHour, and the other is through offline individuals or organizations. The former makes the payments process relatively straightforward, particularly with the aid of third parties to move funds, but it can be costly and complex to make all of that work. Working outside of a platform can make the collections process more difficult, more closely scrutinized and ultimately more risky.

Smoothing that array of issues for both types of transactions requires merchants to work with payment services providers who assist with invoices, payments collection, cash flow management and currency exchange to make the process both less expensive and more secure.

India and Vietnam are emerging markets, and it is expected that merchants from those markets will face challenges associated with the early days of entering the digital commerce fold. However, as a relatively mature eCommerce market, Chinese merchants also face with a lot of challenges as they expand into more markets, Ning noted, which leaves PingPong a lot of new ground on which to innovate.

The Next Evolution of Chinese eCommerce 

Despite the maturity of the Chinese market, there are baked-in challenges for firms looking to expand their reach worldwide.

“Traditionally, a lot of Chinese merchants entering global markets start in the EU and the U.S., and the complexity in those markets is predictable, they know what to expect,” said Ning.

But as they expand farther into regions like the Middle East, and nations like Mexico and Brazil, the challenges become less transparent from the outside, she noted. That means a new paradigm must be developed for the specifics of these new markets and what it will take to successfully transact there. That includes securing tax services, managing suppliers, navigating FX exchanges to minimize charges and working through VAT systems with different rules governing them.

“Even if they are quite mature and experienced, when they are entering global markets, they need effective help and ongoing education from their service providers like us,” said Ning.

——————————–

Featured PYMNTS Report: 

Individual gig workers can spend days — or even weeks — each year tracking down late payments for work sourced through online marketplaces. That’s why providing faster payouts is not just a perk, but a necessity for gig platforms to thrive. In the January 2020 Gig Economy Tracker, Yunyi Fu, head of product for travel platform kimkim, tells PYMNTS how the company wins the loyalty of its freelance travel experts in 70 countries via faster payments.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Why Consumers Are Firing Traditional Retailers Why Consumers Are Firing Traditional Retailers
5.1K
Retail

Why Consumers Are Firing Traditional Retailers

Kabbage Steps Up Payments Offering With SMB Loans Kabbage Steps Up Payments Offering With SMB Loans
4.2K
B2B Payments

Kabbage Steps Up Payments Offering With SMB Loans

bitcoin daily, hack victims, bermuda, blockchain, new york supreme court, cryptocurrency bitcoin daily, hack victims, bermuda, blockchain, new york supreme court, cryptocurrency
4.1K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Hack Victims To Receive $13.8M; Bermuda Gov’t Boosts Blockchain Adoption

3.4K
B2B Payments

The JOBS Act Eyes A New Generation Of SMB Investors

3.4K
Checkout Conversion

NEW REPORT: Merchants Up Their Digital Checkout Game In The Age Of Amazon

Mastercard, CEO, Ajay Banga, global payments system, gps, cross-border, data, privacy Mastercard, CEO, Ajay Banga, global payments system, gps, cross-border, data, privacy
3.3K
Mastercard

Mastercard CEO Pushes Back Against National Payments Systems

Goldman Sachs Goldman Sachs
2.9K
Loans

Why The Goldman-Amazon Bet On SMB Loans Is No Sure Thing

credit union credit union
2.8K
B2B Payments

Payrailz Brings Banking As A Service To Credit Unions

Remitly, remittance, payments, immigrants, passport, visa, debit, visa direct, news Remitly, remittance, payments, immigrants, passport, visa, debit, visa direct, news
2.8K
Banking

Remitly Taps Immigrant Market With New Passbook Banking Service

Homebuying As A Digital, ‘Guided’ Experience Homebuying As A Digital, ‘Guided’ Experience
2.7K
Real Estate

Home Buying Goes Digital And Comes With Cash Back

buy Now Pay Later Pine Labs buy Now Pay Later Pine Labs
2.6K
Buy Now Pay Later

Mastercard, Pine Labs And The Global Buy Now, Pay Later Explosion

bank ATM bank ATM
2.6K
Digital Banking

ATMs Are Ahead Of Their Time — Again

Trulioo, board of directors, canada, global identity verification services, american express, inauth, lisa stanton Trulioo, board of directors, canada, global identity verification services, american express, inauth, lisa stanton
2.6K
Personnel

Trulioo Taps Amex Exec, ID Vet As Board Member

2.6K
B2B Payments

Commercial Cards: It’s All About The Data

China’s eCommerce To Take Hit From Coronavirus? China’s eCommerce To Take Hit From Coronavirus?
2.6K
International

Coronavirus Threatens To Disrupt eCommerce Supply Chain