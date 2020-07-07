eCommerce

Verishop Introduces Social eCommerce App

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Verishop Introduces Social eCommerce App

To allow users to purchase attire from their news feeds, Verishop Inc. introduced a new social eCommerce app. The offering brings together the functions of an online shopping website that Verishop rolled out in 2019 with a digital app that works similar to TikTok and Pinterest, Bloomberg reported.

The platform, which will receive a portion of sales made through the service in lieu of ads, will have over 600 brands, such as Madewell and Hill City apparel and Oribe hair care products. It will also showcase culinary, fashion and interior design influencers.

Imran Khan, who leads the startup and served as an executive for Snap Inc. in the past, said past social shopping companies were too geared on the fun parts at first instead of creating the complex groundwork, Bloomberg reported. His company, however, flipped the strategy on its head as it made an eCommerce website initially with complimentary returns as well as two-day shipping.

“People said, ‘What are you doing? It sounds like a boring eCommerce company,’” he said, according to Bloomberg. “But we wanted to make sure that we get the boring parts right. And then focus on the fun part.”

The pandemic, for its part, has closed a number of malls and physical retail locations. Consumers have turned to online shopping platforms and social media sites, and Verishop aims to capture a portion of the heightened digital business.

The news comes as Instagram plans its own shopping features. Head Adam Mosseri aims to “connect the dots thoughtfully” between shoppers, sellers and influencers on the app. The goal is to unlock value by launching functions such as “native checkout.” But the shopping initiative is a plan for the long haul and would require technology.

The executive pointed out that buyer protection functions and inventory systems management integration would need to be implemented. But he unveiled a vision that would have the social media company go into the territory of Amazon’s or Alibaba’s marketplace — and even possibly that of “super apps.”

——————————

PYMNTS STUDY: THE CROSS-BORDER MERCHANT FRICTION INDEX – JUNE 2020

The PYMNTS Cross-Border Merchant Friction Index analyzes the key friction points experienced by consumers browsing, shopping and paying for purchases on international eCommerce sites. PYMNTS examined the checkout processes of 266 B2B and B2C eCommerce sites across 12 industries and operating from locations across Europe and the United States to provide a comprehensive overview of their checkout offerings.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

hemp-industry-us-treasury-banking-fincen
2.9K
Retail

US Treasury Tells Banks To Treat Hemp Businesses Like Any Other

tokopedia-google-invest
2.8K
Investments

Google Eyes Investing In Indonesia’s eCommerce Hub Tokopedia

2.5K
Economy

Labor Secretary: $600 Unemployment Payouts No Longer Needed

2.5K
Economy

Goldman Sachs Drops GDP Estimate; Expects Lower Growth This Quarter

2.3K
Healthcare

Cedar CEO: Solving For Healthcare’s ‘Black Box’ Of Patient Billing

2.3K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: SEC Warns Consumers Of Crypto-Trading Scams; Hamilton FinTech Launches Jefferson Stablecoin

2.1K
Payments Innovation

Let’s Go Out To The Drive-In Movie Restaurant: How One Restaurant Is Reinventing The Dining Experience

2.0K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

India’s Billing Processor BillDesk Looks For Buyers

2.0K
Delivery

India’s Investor Laws Blocks Food Delivery Startup Zomato From Chinese Investor Money

1.9K
Retail

What Q1 And Q2 Is Telling Us About The Rest Of 2020

1.8K
B2B Payments

Nine Peaks Solutions Rolls Out New Data Extraction Tool For Payroll

1.7K
Banking

General Atlantic’s Dr. Jud Linville On FinTechs And What’s Ahead For Banks

1.7K
B2B Payments

BNY Mellon Partners With Early Warning Services For Faster Payment Times

1.7K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Uber Reaches $2.65B Deal To Buy Postmates

Starling Bank app
1.7K
B2B Payments

UK’s Starling Bank Seeks Government Grants To Build New SMB Offerings