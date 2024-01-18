Pretty Links, a link management WordPress plugin, has unveiled its latest feature, a built-in payment-link function that allows online sellers to create branded checkout links for selling products across various channels.

This new feature, PrettyPay, was developed in collaboration with the Stripe payments platform, Pretty Links said in a Thursday (Jan. 18) press release.

“PrettyPay turns the entire internet into your personal storefront, that’s what a game changer this feature is,” Blair Williams, CEO of Pretty Links’ parent company, Caseproof, said in the release.

Similar to “buy now” buttons, PrettyPay links can be placed on different online platforms, according to the release. When a user clicks on the link, they are directed to a checkout page. If the user completes a purchase, the funds go directly into the link creator’s Stripe account.

One key feature of PrettyPay is branded checkout links that align with users’ branding, promoting a consistent customer experience, the release said.

The one-click checkout feature enables purchases with a single click across different platforms, removing barriers and speeding up the purchasing process, per the release. PrettyPay also offers click-tracking capabilities, providing real-time analytics for customer engagement and sales.

PrettyPay is versatile and suitable for online sellers of all sizes and industries, according to the release. Likely users of the feature include brick-and-mortar stores looking to expand online, home-based crafters, affiliate marketers and digital content creators.

“We see so many talented people out there with amazing products and content, but they’re struggling with the nuts and bolts of selling online, especially eCommerce newbies,” Williams said in the release. “We came up with PrettyPay to make things easier for everybody. You just create a link, share it and then watch your sales start to pick up.”

Another recent product introduction in this category is TrueLayer’s payment links that enable businesses to accept payments from customers via almost any channel.

Launched in July, TrueLayer’s solution is designed for small businesses that don’t have payment infrastructure, B2B businesses that want to get paid faster by embedding payment links in invoicing emails, businesses with a focus on channel-specific marketing, and businesses that want to process in-person payments without additional hardware.