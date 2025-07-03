Alibaba Resharpens Focus on AI and eCommerce

Highlights
Alibaba Chairman Joe Tsai said the company is focusing on eCommerce and cloud computing with AI embedded across all operations, shedding non-core assets like its physical retail holdings to streamline its business.
The debut of DeepSeek led Alibaba’s engineers to dive into hyper-competitive mode, producing Alibaba’s Qwen series of models.
Tsai said the company will continue to focus on customer experience.
In May 1999, a group of entrepreneurs launched an online B2B website called Alibaba.com, which operated out of a small apartment in Hangzhou, China. Its goal was to connect Chinese manufacturers and trading companies with overseas buyers.