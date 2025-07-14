BLCK to Launch Live Shopping Channel Built for Streaming TV

BLCK said Monday (July 14) that it is set to launch its live shopping channel built for streaming TV by the fourth quarter, in time for Cyber Week, Black Friday and Christmas shopping.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The channel will air shoppable product shows and interactive deals on streaming TV outlets like Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Google TV, the company said in a Monday press release.

BLCK will promote the channel and the products offered on it as “Black Friday. Every Day.” and will promise shoppers 10% off “the best listed price anywhere online,” according to the release.

Products featured on the network will be showcased in five-minute creator-hosted shows, 30- to 60-second promo ads and placements in BLCK’s 24/7 live TV loop, the release said.

The channel’s team can take brands’ campaigns “from brief to broadcast” in as little as 30 days, per the release.

“We built BLCK for the brands that want more than clicks — they want attention, emotion and conversion,” BLCK Director George Davison said in the release. “This is your moment to get in front of millions of shoppers on the biggest screen in the home, just in time for Q4.”

PYMNTS reported in February 2024 that leading players across social media were making forays into shoppable livestreams, to varying degrees of success.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “How Connected Devices Enable Multitasking Among Digital-First Consumers” found that consumers are open to more kinds of shoppable media.

The report found that of the 95% of consumers who own connected devices, one-third would be interested in an internet-connected buying experience wherein, for example, if they are watching a livestreamed series and they want to purchase an item of clothing or jewelry that they see on an actor, they could touch the screen to navigate to the product page and complete the purchase.

It was reported in April 2024 that Amazon and Walmart were among those looking for new ways to drive sales via content as shopping and entertainment become increasingly intertwined.

During that same month, PYMNTS reported that more traditional entertainment companies such as Paramount were seeking new solutions to hold their own amid the rise of commerce-oriented media.