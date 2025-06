Chase has launched a new online shopping experience that lets its cardholders pay with points, their card or both.

Dubbed “The Shops at Chase,” this platform also offers cardholders exclusive promotions and a seamless shopping experience in which their shipping information is pre-filled, the bank said in a Wednesday (June 11) press release.

The platform is now available for cardholders through the bank’s website and mobile app, according to the release. It includes a range of brands across travel, home, electronics, retail, fitness and other categories, according to the release.

It will soon add more brands to the curated selection as well as product recommendations based on cardholders’ interests, per the release.

“By combining seamless shopping with top brands and rotating promotions, ‘The Shops at Chase’ is a new and convenient way for our customers to connect with brands they love,” Rich Muhlstock, head of offers and eCommerce and president of Chase Media Solutions at Chase, said in the release.

Credit card rewards, offers and benefits are a key driver of a consumer’s decision about which card to use when making purchases, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence report, “How Consumers Decide Which Credit Card to Pay With.”

The report found that more than one in four shoppers regularly switch between their credit cards when paying, planning in advance which card they will use for a given purchase to maximize their benefits.

Chase said in its Thursday press release that “The Shops at Chase” builds on the success of the bank’s Apple Ultimate Rewards store.

Launched in November 2018, the Apple Ultimate Rewards store lets Chase cardholders use points, their card or a combination of both to purchase Apple computers, phones, accessories and other products.

The bank said at the time that it launched Apple Ultimate Rewards to provide another option to cardholders seeking flexibility and choice with their rewards as well as make it easier for them to get the most value out of their rewards.

Chase’s latest offering also joins other existing shopping benefits like Chase Offers, which lets Chase debit or credit cardholders earn cash back on purchases when they activate offers from brands.