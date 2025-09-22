Pattern IPO Shows Brands Still Need a Tech-Savvy Storefront

Highlights
Pattern’s $2 billion-plus revenue run rate underscores the scale of its tech-driven marketplace model.
The company invested $142 million in proprietary AI and logistics systems to help brands grow, CEO Dave Wright tells PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster.
Its IPO validates a technology-first approach to eCommerce as generative and agentic AI reshape consumer discovery.
Brand-aggregator rollups once promised to transform online retail but largely failed to deliver, as the frenzied accumulation of brands met the cold reality of supply chain frictions during the heights of the pandemic.
