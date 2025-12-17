Shopify and Contentsquare Team on AI-Driven Customer Behavior Analysis

Digital analytics platform Contentsquare has launched a new partnership with Shopify.

The collaboration, announced Wednesday (Dec. 17), is designed to combine Shopify’s eCommerce platform and Contentsquare’s behavioral insights to offer businesses an “end-to-end view of the customer experience — from first interaction through post-purchase.”

eCommerce, product and marketing teams can use this to pinpoint what drives conversions, what causes customers to slow down, and where to focus on optimization for maximum impact, the companies said in a news release.

“Shopify gives brands the foundation to grow, and Contentsquare shows them how to make every customer interaction count,” said Jean-Christophe Pitié, Contentsquare’s chief marketing and product officer.

“With this partnership, teams finally get full visibility into the moments that drive revenue — and the ones that create friction — so they can fix issues faster and deliver the kind of shopping experience customers actually come back for.”

According to the release, the integration lets merchants visualize how shoppers browse, search, and move “across product and category experiences.”

It also lets them use artificial intelligence (AI) to identify obstacles to a shopper’s journey and gauge their impact on revenue, and to “understand how placement, merchandising, and cross-sell strategies affect engagement and sales.”

The partnership follows Shopify’s recent introduction of its Agentic Storefronts, designed to put merchant products directly into the AI chat interfaces where many shoppers now launch their product searches.

The feature lets merchants publish their catalogs to AI platforms like ChatGPT, Perplexity and Microsoft Copilot so that shoppers can ask questions, compare items and complete purchases in a single thread. Shopify said the update is in response to a shift away from search pages and toward conversational interfaces where shoppers describe intent directly to AI systems.

Meanwhile, PYMNTS examined the role of agentic AI systems in eCommerce in a conversation Wednesday with Adam Hiatt, vice president of fraud strategy at Spreedly.

Agentic AI “inverts the responsibility of the purchasing experience from one where you have a customer going out to the merchant to saying, ‘Hey, you come to me with what the proposal is,’” Hiatt told PYMNTS.

In this model, intent is turned into an actionable asset, he added. The agent’s grasp of the consumer across areas such as airline loyalty, preferred brands, environmental constraints, dietary needs and more is built into the shopping architecture.