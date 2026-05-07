Pattern Group Bets AI Will Reshape Online Product Discovery

Highlights
Pattern Group said AI-driven product discovery and social commerce are reshaping how consumers search, shop and convert online.
TikTok Shop, Walmart and Coupang helped fuel non-Amazon marketplace growth as Pattern expanded across channels and geographies.
Executives said investments in AI tools, fulfillment speed and marketplace optimization are improving conversion rates.
As artificial intelligence-powered shopping tools and social commerce platforms redraw online retail, Pattern Group executives said they are positioning the company at the center of that shift as its partner brands look to grow sales online.