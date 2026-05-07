Pattern Group Bets AI Will Reshape Online Product Discovery

Executives said investments in AI tools, fulfillment speed and marketplace optimization are improving conversion rates.

TikTok Shop, Walmart and Coupang helped fuel non-Amazon marketplace growth as Pattern expanded across channels and geographies.

Pattern Group said AI-driven product discovery and social commerce are reshaping how consumers search, shop and convert online.

As artificial intelligence-powered shopping tools and social commerce platforms redraw online retail, Pattern Group executives said they are positioning the company at the center of that shift as its partner brands look to grow sales online.

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“We’re beginning to convert international scale into improved efficiency and profitability,” CEO David Wright said on the eCommerce accelerator’s earnings call May 6, adding later that “eCommerce is being built around AI, how products are discovered, how decisions are made, how transactions are completed.”

The company’s first-quarter discussion repeatedly returned to two themes: the growing role of AI in online shopping and the rapid rise of social commerce channels such as TikTok Shop. Executives described a market where consumers begin product searches through AI interfaces and creator-driven content rather than traditional marketplace browsing.

Pattern said non-Amazon revenue rose 119% year over year, with strength across TikTok Shop, Walmart and Coupang. International revenue increased 101%, while executives said social commerce has become a meaningful growth driver for both Pattern and its brand partners.

Wright told analysts that Pattern’s strategy increasingly revolves around helping brands navigate AI-driven discovery environments. He said large language models are already influencing the customer journey even before fully autonomous shopping transactions become mainstream.

Executives said Pattern is investing aggressively in AI infrastructure, marketplace optimization and fulfillment capabilities designed to improve conversion rates and reduce friction for brands selling globally.

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AI Investments Move Beyond Marketing

During the analyst Q&A, Wright gave one of the clearest examples yet of how Pattern is applying generative AI operationally rather than simply using it as a marketing tool.

He described an internally developed system called “The Portal,” which helps brands generate localized product imagery using AI-trained photography models. According to Wright, the process allows Pattern to produce customized product photography at scale for international marketplaces.

“Once we’re done with, say, 50 to 80 images, we will have enough reference data to take that product globally in any setting, localize it, personalize it, and we’re deploying those in our warehouses,” Wright said.

The company also tied AI investments directly to measurable commerce outcomes. Wright said conversion rates improved from 17% to 19% year over year, while same-day and one-day delivery capabilities continued to expand across the network.

Executives framed those efforts as part of a broader attempt to optimize what they repeatedly called the “eCommerce equation” — balancing pricing, fulfillment speed, product availability and marketplace placement simultaneously across channels and geographies.

CFO Jason Beesley said technology-driven optimization remains the foundation of Pattern’s growth model and now accounts for roughly three-fourths of company growth. He said the company’s AI systems continuously monitor marketplace performance, inventory allocation and conversion trends across regions.

On the financial side, Pattern reported first-quarter revenue of $774 million, up 43% year over year. Shares were up 3% in after-hours trading.

Still, executives acknowledged broader uncertainty around tariffs, logistics volatility and shifting consumer sentiment. The company said it believes diversification across marketplaces, regions and product categories provides some insulation against macroeconomic swings.

Wright closed the call by stating that AI-driven commerce is still in its early stages and that brands will increasingly need technology partners capable of managing discovery, fulfillment and marketplace execution globally.

“We remain focused on optimizing the eCommerce equation, removing friction for brands, and delivering measurable outcomes at scale,” Wright told analysts.