Crypto Stock Slide Drags FinTech IPO Index Down 5%

You know that if a crypto company has a tough week amid the current cryptomania, that the FinTech IPO must have had a bad week as well. And that’s the case this week as the FinTech IPO index took a 5.4% tumble this week.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The crypto company that had a tough week was DeFi Development Corp. Its stock price dropped 31.1% this week on what should have been positive news.

The company announced it has significantly boosted its holdings of Solana (SOL), now owning approximately 1.18 million SOL tokens, valued at around $218 million. This follows the recent purchase of 181,303 SOL tokens for about $28 million, funded primarily through a $20 million raise from its Equity Line of Credit (ELOC).

The company’s SOL per share (SPS), a key metric, increased by 12% week over week, now at 0.0575 SPS. DeFi Dev Corp. continues its long-term strategy of staking SOL tokens to earn yields and actively participates in the growth of the broader Solana ecosystem.

So why did it take a hit? According to CoinCentral: “Solana continues to play a central role in DeFi Development Corp.’s long-term treasury and growth strategy. The firm uses its SOL holdings for staking, validator operations, and to support the broader Solana ecosystem. This model allows the company to earn staking rewards while providing Solana with price exposure. The company also aims to acquire more Solana using a portion of the capital raised from the offering. This approach links its financial performance directly to Solana’s market value. Any drop in SOL prices could, therefore, lead to write-downs on the firm’s balance sheet.”

Lemonade, which bills itself as a purpose-driven digital insurance provider, also had a tough week, down 13.4%.

The company has been quiet of late but is beholden to the same swings in the insurance business that bigger providers have to deal with. Natural disasters like the Texas floods remind investors of those swings.

Also: A slew of insider stock sales might have spooked investors. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Another clue may come from the company’s Q1 investor letter.

“We’re closely monitoring inflation risk driven by U.S. tariff policy,” read one section. “Note that a 25% headline tariff on cars or car parts, as an example, would likely increase loss trend by single digit percentage points. Any inflationary impacts will be incorporated into our pricing to maintain alignment between rate and risk.”

Another double-digit drop came from PaySafe, which fell by 12% for the week.

Again, the news was positive as the entertainment-industry payments processor introduced a new digital wallet in Peru under its PagoEfectivo brand, expanding its footprint in Latin America. The app, now available for Android phones, allows users to make online purchases, receive instant payouts, send money to others and pay using a code.

The move follows a company survey that found 81% of Peruvian respondents would use a digital wallet from PagoEfectivo, which has long been a popular option for cash-based online payments in the region.

Paysafe, which processed $152 billion in transactions last year and operates in dozens of countries, said the new digital wallet reflects its strategy of offering more convenient and flexible payment options for emerging markets.