WorldRemit Introduces Transfer Tracking App

In today’s top news in payments around the world, WorldRemit has launched a WorldRemit Transfer Tracker mobile app, and SBM Bank India has introduced a premium debit card for high-net-worth clients with Mastercard. Plus, Standard Chartered and Amazon.ae are launching a new installment payment method for customers.

WorldRemit Debuts App That Tracks Money Transfers

WorldRemit, the international digital payment firm, rolled out the WorldRemit Transfer Tracker mobile program to assist recipients in tracking funds. The app is currently available in India, Nigeria, Colombia and Mexico via Google Play. It will be a complimentary download in 90 other nations later in September.

SBM Bank India Teams With Mastercard to Debut ‘Premium’ Debit Card

SBM Bank India, which is based in Mumbai, and Mastercard have debuted a high-end debit card for wealthy clients. The SBM World Debit Card provides different international experiences, from Singapore Grand Prix Formula One World Championship seats to culinary instruction with leading chefs. SBM clients can also receive preferential personal banking services.

Standard Chartered, Amazon to Offer Installment Payments in UAE

Standard Chartered and Amazon.ae are rolling out a new installment payment method for clients. Those who have cards at Standard Chartered will have the capacity to convert purchases for monthly installments for as long as a year without needing to fill out any forms or call a financial institution. Payfort will provide the new option via its digital payment gateway.

Facebook India Targets Small Biz in eCommerce Grant Drive

Facebook will provide small businesses throughout India with millions in funds and advertising credits, while it will also assist merchants in rolling out digital gift cards. Facebook India Managing Director and Vice President Ajit Mohan unveiled intentions to dole out $4.3 million in grants to small companies in the country. The grants will target over 3,000 small companies in Bangalore, Mumbai and Hyderabad, among other cities.