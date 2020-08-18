International

UK’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ Drives Patrons To Eateries, But Could Cost Taxpayers Some $662M

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
UK’s 'Eat Out' Plan Drives Patrons To Eateries

In the first two weeks of the United Kingdom’s Eat Out to Help Out campaign, the nation’s HM Treasury estimates diners have purchased 35 million meals from 85,000 restaurants and pubs, the Financial Times (FT) reported.

The Treasury praised the initiative, which provides a 50 percent discount at eateries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays during August, bringing people back to dine in.

Eat Out to Help Out was designed to encourage cautious patrons to visit restaurants and pubs after months of shelter in place, according to FT. The government hopes the marketing campaign will encourage people to return to their pre-pandemic habits.

Early reports from the restaurant sector revealed the policy increased reservations during the early part of the week in its first six days of operation. OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation service, reported reservations on the three days of the program in the first two weeks of August increased 10 percent to 48 percent compared to the same period last summer.

But the campaign comes at a steep price.

The establishments are reimbursed by the Treasury. The month-long project is expected to cost taxpayers 500 million pounds (about $662 million), FT reported. That’s atop the government’s decision to cut the value-added tax rate on hospitality, accommodation and attractions to 5 percent from 20 percent until mid-January, costing the Treasury 2.5 billion pounds (roughly $3.3 billion).

Still, Chancellor Rishi Sunak hailed the idea.

“Today’s figures show that Britain is eating out to help out, with at least 35 million meals served up in the first two weeks alone, that is equivalent to over half of the U.K. taking part and supporting local jobs in the hospitality sector,” Sunak said in a statement.

He encouraged more restaurants to take advantage of the program to protect jobs. He pledged the government would reimburse restaurants and pubs for the discounts within five days.

In separate news, U.K.-based The Restaurant Group, which serves casual dining, announced in June that it planned to close 125 locations. It operates the Wagamama and Frankie & Benny’s chains.

The closures come as the restaurant business in the U.K., and elsewhere, reels from the shutdowns caused by the pandemic. The hospitality industry employs about 10 percent of the U.K.’s workforce. As many as 3,000 jobs could be at risk due to The Restaurant Group’s planned closures.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS DATA: D2C AND THE NEW BRAND LOYALTY OPPORTUNITY 

The August 2020 – DTC And The New Brand Loyalty Opportunity Study examines shifts in the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) market since the onset of the pandemic and the digital channels used to purchase them. The study is based on a balanced survey of 2,188 U.S. consumers.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Berkshire Dumps US Bank Stocks, Adds Mining Co
8.2K
Investments

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Dumps US Bank Stocks For Gold

Trump Says Task Force Will Pivot To Reopening Country
7.1K
Business

More Chinese Companies Could Be Banned By Trump

3.7K
B2B Payments

Axle Lands $27.7M For Freight Financing, B2B Payments

2.7K
Facebook

Facebook’s Instagram And Messenger Users Can Now Message Each Other

2.7K
B2B Payments

Plastiq Joins Visa Hub To Help SMBs Access Payment Options

Takeaway.com's Just Eat Buyout Faces Setback
2.7K
Gig Economy

Just Eat Takeaway To End Its Gig Worker Model

Pakistan Sees Uptick In Remittances For July
2.4K
International

Pakistan Cites New Transfer Rules In Remittances Boost

2.1K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Oracle Reportedly Aims To Outbid Microsoft For TikTok

2.1K
Mobile Order Ahead

How QSRs Are Fighting Digital Food Fraud

2.0K
Coronavirus

Pandemic Boosts Internet Usage 25 Pct

QR Codes Make Social Media Shoppable For SMBs
2.0K
SMBs

QR Codes Make Social Media Shoppable For SMBs

small business pandemic
1.9K
Retail

Main Street’s SMBs’ Most Interesting Pandemic Pivots

1.9K
CFPB

California Proposes Financial Watchdog Agency

1.8K
Amazon

Germany Launches Investigation Into Amazon

1.7K
Bank Regulation

Report: Some UK Merchants Remain Reluctant To Embrace SCA