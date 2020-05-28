Investments

Marqeta Notches $150M For Card-Issuing Platform

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
payment card

California-based FinTech Marqeta has grabbed $150 million in a venture funding round that values the card-issuing and payments processing company at $4.3 billion.

“We see Marqeta becoming an indispensable part of the global payments infrastructure, and we’re in a solid position to realize that vision for our company,” said Jason Gardner, founder and CEO of Marqeta, in a prepared statement. He said the company is “harnessing” the current surge in demand for digital payments following COVID-19 lockdowns.

As reported here earlier this month, Visa has called Marqeta part of a new class of FinTechs: “payments enablement partners.” Part of Visa’s fast-track program, Marqeta and a total of almost 20 firms “are all focused in some way on moving consumers and businesses on to the road to recovery.”

“We’re building a single global platform to define and power the future of money for the world’s leading innovators,” said Gardner. “Marqeta has a deep commitment to powering the innovators.”

Marqeta’s latest funding round follows up on the $260 million equity financing it landed in May 2019. That round was led by Coatue and included participation from Vitruvian Partners and several others. Marqeta said it is also backed by Visa, Goldman Sachs, 83North, Granite Ventures and ICONIQ Capital.

Arnon Dinur, a partner at 83 North, said his firm, an early investor, has a 10-year history of watching Marqeta “target and disrupt a massive global card-issuing market that has been starved of innovation for years.” Dinur said Marqeta has “done an exceptional job scaling their business and platform in the U.S. and expanding its international footprint across Europe and Asia-Pacific. The company has grown into a true force.”

Marqeta said it “supports the world’s fastest-growing innovators … including Square, Uber, Affirm, Instacart, and DoorDash, by providing the most advanced infrastructure and tools for building highly configurable payment solutions.”

“The transformative possibilities of modern card issuing are more commonplace than ever for the everyday consumer in 2020,” said Gardner.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: MODERNIZING & SCALING FOR THE NEW NORMAL

The pressure on banks to modernize their payments capabilities to support initiatives such as ISO 20022 and instant/real time payments has been exacerbated by the emergence of COVID-19 and the compelling need to quickly scale operations due to the rapid growth of contactless payments, and subsequent increase in digitization. Given this new normal, the need for agility and optimization across the payments processing value chain is imperative.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

WA Man Charged With Seeking Fraudulent PPP Loans WA Man Charged With Seeking Fraudulent PPP Loans
4.6K
Security & Fraud

WA Man Charged With Seeking $1.5M In PPP Loans For Fake Companies

HSBC, Asia, U.S., cuts, layoffs, furloughs, coronavirus, news HSBC, Asia, U.S., cuts, layoffs, furloughs, coronavirus, news
4.5K
Banking

HSBC To Restart Restructuring, Eyes Deeper Job Cuts

Macy's Unveils $1.1B Offering Of Senior Secured Notes Macy's Unveils $1.1B Offering Of Senior Secured Notes
4.1K
Retail

Macy’s Unveils $1.1B Offering Of Senior Secured Notes

Connected Tech Helps Cities' Resiliency Connected Tech Helps Cities' Resiliency
3.5K
Intelligence of Things

Smart Cities Can Emerge Stronger From The Pandemic

3.3K
Delivery

Online Grocery Service JioMart Launches In India

digital first banking digital first banking
3.2K
Digital-First Banking

What Banking’s ‘Wave Three’ Might Look Like

OECD flags OECD flags
3.1K
Economy

OECD Reports Largest Decline In GDP Since 2009

3.0K
Digital-First Banking

FIs Or FinTechs: Who Will Power Banking’s Big Digital Shift?

AI Robot Debuts At S. Korean Coffee Shop AI Robot Debuts At S. Korean Coffee Shop
2.8K
Artificial Intelligence

AI Robot Enforces Social Distancing At S. Korean Coffee Shop

Tuesday Morning Gears Up For Bankruptcy Tuesday Morning Gears Up For Bankruptcy
2.8K
Retail

Tuesday Morning Gears Up For Bankruptcy

apple-home-pod apple-home-pod
2.7K
Innovation

Ex-Apple Designer Plans Launch Of New Home Audio System

Demand For PPP Loans Evaporates; $150B Still Available Demand For PPP Loans Evaporates; $150B Still Available
2.7K
Loans

Demand For PPP Loans Evaporates; $150B Still Available

2.7K
Restaurant innovation

Why The Food Industry Has To Change What It Brings To The Dining Table

2.6K
Credit Unions

Innovating The ATM Beyond Cash

eCommerce checkout on phone eCommerce checkout on phone
2.6K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Checkout.com Buys Australian Startup Pin Payments