On-Demand Platform Moteefe Secures $5M Funding

Specializing in on-demand production of merchandise, Moteefe, an e-commerce platform, has obtained $5 million in Series A funding, according to published reports Thursday (Feb. 6).

Gresham House and Force Over Mass Capital led the round to bring Moteefe’s total financing to $12.5 million.

Launched in early 2016, Moteefe began in 2016 and provides an entrepreneurial technology solution for influencers and others in the digital space.

“Launching and scaling a global e-commerce business is extremely complex and requires access to a wide variety of capabilities,” co-founder and CEO Mathijs Eefting said in a statement. “We provide a complete end-to-end solution that takes care of everything from e-commerce sites and payments up to (on-demand) production, fulfillment, and support at a global scale. Everyone can start and scale their own business globally within a matter of minutes, [with] no upfront costs or inventory risk.”

On-demand production is the core of Moteefe’s business model, Eefting says. More commonly known as Print-on-Demand (POD), Moteefe also engages with an array of other production methods via a network. “Since POD is difficult to implement — it requires completely different back-end and front-end processes — we have built an interface that allows anyone to leverage the functionality and start building/growing their own retail brands around the world within minutes for free.”

Moteefe has built its own proprietary production software and plans to use the additional funding for expanding into new markets, including Australia.

Moteefe isn’t a marketplace like Café Press, Red Bubble, Teespring, or Zazzle, Eefting stressed. Those organizations are leveraged mainly by creatives and designers who earn commissions when someone purchases their work via the sites. “They are not building a business, they’re simply monetizing their creativity,” he said.

“Our users own their brand, client relationship and marketing channels — we provide the white label store and fulfillment technology,” he adds.