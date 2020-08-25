Investments

Socure Closes On $35M In New Round Of Funding

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Socure Closes On $35M In New Round Of Funding

Socure, the identity verification and fraud prevention software provider, announced on Tuesday (Aug. 25) that it has raised $35 million in funding.

The round was led by Sorenson Ventures with an assist from existing investors Commerce VenturesScale Venture Partners and Flint Capital, the New York-based company said.

In addition, there was new strategic investor participation from Citi VenturesWells Fargo Strategic Capital and MVB Financial Corp. This brings Socure's total funding to $96 million.

Socure said it plans to use the funds to support the company’s growth, enhance its machine learning capabilities, and further its mission to eliminate identity fraud and become the most trusted source of identity verification. 

“We are grateful to have had significant investor interest despite the current economic environment, and are proud to have taken less money than was on the table,” said Thomas Thimot, CEO of Socure, in a statement. “...We are prioritizing investment in new verticals, talent, products and capabilities.”

Last year, Socure raised $30 million in Series C funding that was led by Scale Venture Partners and included participation from existing investors Commerce Ventures, Flint Capital, Two Sigma Ventures and Synchrony. New investor Sorenson Capital also joined the round. At that point, Socure had raised $57.5 million in venture funding.

“This funding will enable us to grow our footprint in new strategic U.S. market sectors that are in need of accurate, automated identity verification technology, including healthcare and the public sector,” Thimot said at the time. “We will invest in the talent required to continue innovating and expanding our machine learning-based predictive analytics platform.”

That funding followed a strong year for Socure in 2018. The company said its annual revenue grew by more than 300 percent as production volume increased to nearly 50 million calls. It reported that installation of its software grew to more than 100 digital banks, lenders, brokers and payments providers, the company said in the press release. It also noted that its customers saw average fraud rate reductions of 80 percent.

Also last year, Socure and PYMNTS collaborated on the Digital Identity Lifestyle Capsule. The report’s survey revealed that satisfaction with identity verification in the financial services market topped other markets at 73 percent. That’s considerably higher than the satisfaction rates of eCommerce at 69 percent and healthcare at 68 percent.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS REPORT: THE FI’S GUIDE TO MODERNIZING DIGITAL PAYMENTS  

Instant payouts have become the name of the game for vendors and suppliers facing crumbling revenue streams, but banks can find themselves struggling to facilitate faster B2B payments. In this month’s The FI’s Guide to Modernizing Digital Payments, PYMNTS talks to Vikram Dewan, Deutsche Bank’s chief information officer, about how regulatory compliance complicates payments digitization — and why change must begin with shifting away from paper.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

4.5K
Apple

Apple Caves On In-App Payments Mandate For WordPress

Uber Health To Close Last Mile In Rx Deliveries
3.7K
Merchant Innovation

Uber Health’s Push To Close Prescription Deliveries Last Mile

2.5K
Mobile Applications

Tata Plans 'Super App' To Bring Together Its Consumer Services

2.4K
B2B Payments

Clear Books, Metro Bank Partner For SMB Accounting

2.1K
Credit Unions

How Credit Unions Are Putting Digital To Work For Their Members

2.1K
Legal

TikTok Plans To Fight US Ban

Giving Auto Industry Overdue Digital Tune-Up
2.1K
Merchant Innovation

Vroom CEO: Selling Cars Online Takes More Than Just Having A Website

DoorDash Raising $400M From New, Existing Investors
2.0K
IPO

DoorDash Moves Ahead With Q4 IPO Plans

2.0K
Cloud Banking

How One Cloud-Native Business Bank Overcame Its Cloud-Migration Roadblocks

1.8K
Investments

Goldman Sachs Eyes Creating $2B Tech Fund

1.7K
B2B Payments

QuickPay Funding Rolls Out One-Day Payment Method

Commercial Real Estate Poised For Space Shift
1.7K
Business

Companies Push Back Office Reopenings

1.7K
B2B Payments

Invoice Fraud Strikes Amazon In $19M Scam

1.6K
Restaurant innovation

Chipotle’s Chief Restaurant Officer On What’s Next For Restaurants

1.6K
Smarter Payments

Deep Dive: How Studying Up On International Payments Helps Marketplaces Recruit Freelance Educators