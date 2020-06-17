Investments

Upgrade Closes $40M Santander-Led Funding Round

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Santander

Mobile bank Upgrade Inc. has received a $40 million investment as part of its Series D round led by Santander InnoVentures, a division of Santander Group of Spain, the company announced Wednesday (June 17).

The cash will be used to fuel the growth of Upgrade Card, the company’s credit card and the launch of Upgrade Account, a mobile banking product.

Union Square Ventures, Ribbit, Vy Capital and Silicon Valley Bank, the San Francisco-based startup’s existing investors, and new additions Ventura Capital and Uncorrelated Ventures also participated in the round. That brings the total funding since its inception three years ago to $200 million.

Since its launch in 2017, Upgrade said more than 10 million consumers have applied for an Upgrade card or loan. They have provided more than $3 billion in consumer credit through cards and loans.

“We are thrilled to welcome Santander InnoVentures as a new shareholder,” said Upgrade Co-Founder and CEO Renaud Laplanche in a statement. “Our strategy of partnering with banks and credit unions of all sizes is delivering tremendous value to our partners and customers, and we are delighted to add one of the top 10 global banks to our partner roster.”

Chris Gottschalk, senior advisor at Santander InnoVentures, who will be joining the Upgrade board, said the firm wants to support the next stage of Upgrade’s growth.

“Upgrade is building a neobank with credit at its heart, which we believe is a smart strategy as credit represents 70 percent of banking revenue globally and is often the main reason customers seek banking services,” he said in a statement

Santander InnoVentures said it has invested in more than 30 FinTech companies after being established in 2014. The latest investment emphasizes the fund’s interest in the Americas. Its previous investments in U.S.-based companies include alternative insurer Blueprint Title, primary issuance platform Securitize, commerce platform AutoFi and digital mortgage software platform Roostify.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: MODERNIZING AND SCALING FOR THE NEW NORMAL

The pressure on banks to modernize their payments capabilities to support initiatives such as ISO 20022 and instant/real time payments has been exacerbated by the emergence of COVID-19 and the compelling need to quickly scale operations due to the rapid growth of contactless payments, and subsequent increase in digitization. Given this new normal, the need for agility and optimization across the payments processing value chain is imperative.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

4.7K
Digital Banking

TikTok’s ByteDance Bids For Singapore Banking License

4.4K
eCommerce

Why Digital’s 3.0 Shift May Take Longer Than We Think

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Might Testify Before House Committee
4.0K
Amazon

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Amenable To Testifying Before House Committee

Visa
3.7K
Digital Payments

Visa, Facebook Link Up For P2P Payments, eCommerce On WhatsApp

3.6K
B2B Payments

From T-Shirts To PPE — What Hanes Learned From Its Supply Chain Pivot

Payment News: Amex Debuts Pay With Bank Transfer
3.4K
International

AmEx Cleared To Process Transactions In China

Tailored Brands Might Seek Bankruptcy Due To Pandemic
3.1K
Retail

Tailored Brands Might Seek Bankruptcy Due To Pandemic

How Businesses Are Redesigning Payments
3.1K
Healthcare

Senate Committee To Consider Telehealth’s Future

Chargeback Fears Lead To Delay In Merchant Funds
3.0K
Digital Payments

Chargeback Fears Prompts Delay Of Merchant Funds

2.9K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Xapo Stops Credit Payments for Crypto; Former CoinFlux Owner Pleads In Crypto-Laundering Case

2.8K
Mobile Commerce

Sam’s Club On Bringing The Digital Shift To Warehouse Stores

PayPal: Digital Shift Is Retail’s ‘Super Bowl’
2.8K
Retail

PayPal: The Pandemic’s Digital Shift And Retail’s ‘Super Bowl’

2.7K
Financial Inclusion

Dr. Annamaria Lusardi: FinTech Is Great, But No Substitute For Teaching Kids Financial Literacy

2.7K
Coronavirus

Airlines Are Using Frequent-Flyer Programs As Collateral For Loans To Stay Alive

Necessity Is The Mother Of Innovative Invention
2.4K
Payments Innovation

The Keys To Modernizing B2B Payments: Standards And Starting Small