Atomico Raises $1.24 Billion to Invest in European Technology Companies

Atomico raised $1.24 billion for two funds to invest in European technology companies.

The company’s new $754 million Atomico Growth VI partners with entrepreneurs from Series B to pre-initial public offering (IPO), while its new $485 million Atomico Venture VI focuses on founders at Series A or, occasionally, seed opportunities, Atomico said in a Monday (Sept. 9) blog post.

“Data shows Europe is leading the world at the early stage with a wealth of new startups,” Atomico founder and CEO Niklas Zennström said in the post. “Our new funds bring them essential firepower to level up and achieve global scale — from Europe.”

Atomico has already made 21 investments from the two new funds, according to the post. Atomico Growth VI most recently partnered with Cologne’s DeepL, Copenhagen’s Corti and London’s Pelago, while Atomico Venture VI invested in Stockholm’s Neko Health, London’s Ben and Dexory, Berlin’s Deeploi, Oslo’s Strise and Zurich’s Lakera.

Since the company’s founding in 2006, Atomico has made more than 150 investments in 15 European countries. One in 6 of the companies in its portfolio are now valued at over $1 billion, the post said.

Corti co-founder and CEO Andreas Cleve said in the release: “When we chose to partner with Atomico, our motivation was more than just funding; it was about finding a collaborator who truly understands what it will take to build the world’s most trusted generative AI for healthcare. Atomico has been a partner in every sense, diving straight into the trenches to navigate the complexities of scaling responsibly and effectively.”

When announcing in September 2023 that it raised $60 million in a Series B funding round led by Atomico and Prosus Ventures, Corti said it would use the new capital to support the growth of its artificial intelligence-powered solutions for the healthcare industry and continue to expand its AI capabilities in public safety.

During the same month, Atomico announced that it led a Series A round in which Strise raised $10.8 million to bring its anti-money laundering technology to new markets.

“This is a game changer in the fight against money laundering, allowing compliance teams to stay on top of the changing data, regulations and sanctions that can cause errors,” Atomico said at the time, speaking of Strise’s services.