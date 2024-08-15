EliseAI Raises $75 Million for Renter Communication AI Platform

EliseAI, an artificial intelligence platform focusing on housing and healthcare, is valued at more than $1 billion after raising $75 million in a Series D round.

“Essential industries like housing and healthcare are facing serious operational challenges and financial strain,” Minna Song, co-founder and CEO of the New York City-based company, said in a Thursday (Aug. 15) press release. “…We are committed to improving how these industries operate, making them more sustainable and accessible.”

EliseAI is the largest AI-native company in the housing space, serving millions of rental units across the United States and helping renters communicate with their property managers, according to the release.

The company’s products include LeasingAI, which manages prospects for property managers, and ResidentAI, which handles communications, the release said.

EliseAI entered the health space last year with its HealthAI offering, which can automate non-clinical tasks such as patient conversations, appointment scheduling, and billing and payments, per the release.

The funding comes as many renters seek technological solutions in an era of high costs.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “From Rent to Refunds: The Push for Faster Payments in Property Management” found that more than a third of renters still use paper checks and wire transfers to satisfy their housing obligations to landlords.

“But technology is prized here,” PYMNTS wrote this week. “The data shows that more than half of renters prefer to pay their rent online, with 77% citing the greater ease and speed compared to traditional methods like paper checks. Renters who use online payment methods report a satisfaction rate of 77%, much higher than the 35% satisfaction rate among those who use traditional payment methods. Instant payment options can enhance renter loyalty and satisfaction in the event of refunds (say, if repairs have led to a reduction in a given month’s rent) or returns on deposits.”

Meanwhile, PYMNTS spoke in May with Guesty CEO and co-founder Amiad Soto about the use of AI for guest communications in short-term rentals.

“AI helps facilitate fast responses and lower the amount of workload necessary from the host, and that’s true whether you have one property or 10,000,” he said.

