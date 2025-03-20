Buynomics Raises $30 Million to Expand ‘Virtual Shoppers’ System

Pricing and revenue optimization firm Buynomics has raised $30 million in new funding.

The German company said its Series B round, announced Thursday (March 20), will help it expand into new markets — with a focus on North America — and enhance its “Virtual Shoppers” artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

“We see immense potential in Buynomics’ AI technology to redefine commercial decision-making,” said Jonas Jeandupeux, principal at Forestay Capital, which led the funding round. “Their data-driven approach is already changing the mindset on how companies optimize revenue and pricing strategies.”

Founded in 2018, Buynomics’ commercial operating system helps companies optimize pricing, promotions and product portfolios by simulating the behavior of real-world shoppers. The company’s clients include Danone, Unilever, L’Oréal and Vodafone.

The funding comes as businesses continue to integrate AI into their operations in a number of different ways.

For example, PYMNTS wrote earlier this week about the role of AI in transforming accounts payable (AP) departments.

The latest PYMNTS Intelligence data from the March 2025 edition of the “Invoice-to-Pay Automation Tracker® Series” shows that the integration of AI into enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems can enable AP teams to employ predictive analytics to forecast cash flow, optimize working capital and anticipate payment trends.

While automation has long been a priority for finance teams, AI can help take it to the next level by reducing friction in AP workflows. With predictive analytics, AI is not simply tracking numbers: It’s forecasting cash flow, optimizing working capital and even predicting when customers will pay before payment takes place.

“The result? Companies no longer have to react to financial challenges after they occur — they can see them coming and pivot in real time,” PYMNTS wrote. “Top firms are achieving a 36% return on investment over three years. This significant return is fueling enthusiasm for further AI investments, with 78% of organizations planning to increase their AI budgets in the near future.”

PYMNTS Intelligence research has shown that upward of one-third of middle-market firms now use AI for at least half of their AP processes. Because of this, these companies are 47% less likely to report high levels of operational uncertainty. This is a crucial advantage, as these firms often operate with tighter margins and are more sensitive to cash flow disruptions than their larger competitors.