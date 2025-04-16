Deck Raises $12 Million for Infrastructure That Accesses User-Permissioned Data

Deck raised $12 million in a Series A funding round to support its developer infrastructure for accessing any user-permissioned data.

“Going from seed to Series A in just 9 months is wild — but it reflects something we’ve known all along: the world needs better infrastructure for user-permissioned data,” the company said in a Wednesday (April 16) post on LinkedIn.

The sorts of user-permissioned data that businesses can access with Deck’s platform include electricity, water, gas and waste usage from utilities; invoices, vendors and financials from enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems; order history, fulfillment status and customer interactions from storefronts and marketplaces; point-of-sale data, in-store transactions and product-level data from retail sales; and phone, internet and cable services data from telcos, according to Deck’s website.

Businesses can use utility data, for example, to power use cases like energy management and billing automation, the website said.

Deck enables users to tap into user-permissioned data from more than 100,000 providers in more than 40 countries, per the website.

The company said open data will “come in many waves,” starting with utilities, and that Deck aims to provide the infrastructure that gives businesses access to it.

“We started in utilities (because we felt the pain ourselves),” Deck said in the LinkedIn post. “But now, Deck is powering data access across verticals — from eCommerce to music to retail analytics.”

Deck’s latest funding round was led by Infinity Ventures, according to the company’s post.

“Deck is building developer APIs for user-permissioned read/write access to any website — bringing Plaid-like access to the 95% of platforms that don’t offer APIs, from utility portals to payroll systems to government services,” Infinity Ventures said in a Wednesday post on LinkedIn. “Their vision: Unlock the data users already have, without the friction.”

Golden Ventures, which participated in the funding round, said in a Wednesday post on LinkedIn that Deck is “moving fast, solving real problems and delivering the kind of developer experience we wish more platforms offered.”

“Deck is solving a massive, overlooked problem: accessing user-permissioned data across verticals,” Golden Ventures said in its post. “Not just finance — everything else. Utilities, eCommerce, music and more.”



