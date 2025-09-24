Distyl Raises $175 Million to Help Fortune 500 Firms Become ‘AI-Native Enterprises’

Artificial intelligence company Distyl AI raised $175 million to continue to identify and support global enterprises that aim to become the “AI-native enterprises of the future.”

The company works with Fortune 500 companies and provides its proprietary AI agent, Distillery, to help them use AI to deliver measurable results immediately as well as re-architect their business models for the AI era, according to a Tuesday (Sept. 23) press release.

“The companies that win in the AI era are those that are willing to reimagine how they operate, not just what tools they use,” Distyl AI CEO Arjun Prakash said in the release. “AI is forcing enterprises to move beyond silos. Distyl partners with leaders from day zero to design that transformation, embed engineering talent, and deliver outcomes within three months that prove the model.”

Distyl helps enterprises adopt an operating model built for “AI-native orchestration” across silos, in which business context is available throughout the business, according to the release.

The company’s engineers customize the Distillery AI agent and train it on specialized research to support this transformation, the release said.

Distyl works with enterprises in the healthcare, telecommunications, insurance, manufacturing and financial services sectors, and delivers outcomes “in a quarter, not years,” per the release.

Vinod Khosla, founder of Khosla Ventures, which participated in the funding round, said in the release that AI “will radically transform the way enterprises do business.”

“Distyl AI is collaborating with global companies to leapfrog legacy infrastructure and build out AI-native enterprises, setting them on a path to be leaders in their respective industries,” Khosla said.

When OpenAI introduced GPT-4o fine-tuning in August 2024, enabling developers to customize a pretrained AI model for specific tasks or domains, the company highlighted Distyl as an AI solutions provider and early adopter of the offering.

“Distyl’s fine-tuned GPT-4o achieved an execution accuracy of 71.83% on the leaderboard and excelled across tasks like query reformulation, intent classification, chain-of-thought and self-correction, with particularly high performance in SQL generation,” OpenAI said at the time in an announcement.

PYMNTS reported in April that firms are adopting enterprise AI to boost productivity, enhance decision-making, empower customer service, and level up risk management, cybersecurity and innovation.

