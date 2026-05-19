Commure Secures $70 Million to Expand AI Healthcare Operations Platform

Healthcare artificial intelligence (AI) company Commure announced Tuesday (May 19) that it has raised $70 million in new financing, achieving a post-money valuation of $7 billion. The Mountain View, California-based company said in a press release that the funding round was led by General Catalyst, with additional participation from Sequoia Capital, Morgan Stanley and Kirkland & Ellis. The capital injection aims to accelerate the deployment of Commure’s AI-powered administrative and clinical tools across global health systems.

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Commure specializes in automating the administrative tasks it says cost healthcare providers approximately $1 trillion annually in the United States alone. The company’s revenue cycle management platform currently operates within more than 500 healthcare organizations and across over 3,000 care sites, including major networks like HCA Healthcare and Tenet Healthcare, according to the release.

The firm says its systems process tens of billions of dollars in annual payments, completing more than 85% of that work without human intervention. Commure will use the new funding to scale its revenue cycle and practice management platforms and expand its AI infrastructure into international healthcare markets.

“For thirty years, healthcare was told software would fix administrative work. It didn’t, because software could not actually do the work: the calls, the notes, the codes, the claims, the denials and the appeals,” Commure CEO Tanay Tandon said in the release. “AI can. We are already performing this work, from specialty clinics to the country’s largest health systems. With this round, we can meet the demand to run it everywhere.”

Commure’s expansion arrives during an escalating technological arms race within the healthcare payments ecosystem. A March PYMNTS report highlighted that AI is increasingly being deployed by both healthcare providers and insurance companies in a nationwide dispute over medical billing and reimbursements. Insurers argue that hospitals are using AI revenue software to aggressively code procedures and maximize payouts. For example, Medicaid-focused insurer Centene has raised concerns over sudden spikes in severe diagnoses, while a Blue Cross Blue Shield analysis linked billions of dollars in hospital spending to aggressive, AI-enabled coding practices.

Hospitals maintain that advanced AI tools are necessary to counter the insurance industry’s own aggressive tactics. Executives at HCA Healthcare, which utilizes Commure’s platform, have said AI is essential to combat growing denial and underpayment activities from payers.