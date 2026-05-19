Commure Secures $70 Million to Expand AI Healthcare Operations Platform
Healthcare artificial intelligence (AI) company Commure announced Tuesday (May 19) that it has raised $70 million in new financing, achieving a post-money valuation of $7 billion. The Mountain View, California-based company said in a press release that the funding round was led by General Catalyst, with additional participation from Sequoia Capital, Morgan Stanley and Kirkland & Ellis. The capital injection aims to accelerate the deployment of Commure’s AI-powered administrative and clinical tools across global health systems.