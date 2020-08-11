IPO

Intuit Offered $1.5B To Buy BigCommerce Before Its IPO

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

After BigCommerce‘s initial public offering (IPO) last week, the company has seen a massive uptick in its stock, which shot up over 200 percent. But before that, Intuit offered to buy the company for $1.5 billion, a proposal that was rejected, CNBC reported.

BigCommerce works in the field of helping eCommerce retailers with software for developing websites, handling payments and converting currencies.

According to CNBC’s report, the deal was lucrative to some BigCommerce executives. But CEO Brent Bellm thought differently. He chose to wager on the odds that investors would keep piling money into the popular cloud software company’s stock.

The wager wasn’t unfounded. During the economic crisis this year, subscription software vendors have seen an increase in worth, with some doubling or tripling in value due to the upswing in demand for digital tools as people began to work from home.

In its IPO prospectus, BigCommerce said it is “well-positioned to continue to benefit from the macro-economic shift to eCommerce that COVID-19 has accelerated, but revenue may be more variable in the near term as a result,” CNBC reported.

If BigCommerce had taken Intuit’s $1.5 billion deal, though, the company would have been valued at around 11 times revenue. That would have been a good deal for a company growing at around 30 percent annually, according to CNBC. The company was valued at around 44 times revenue on Monday (Aug. 10).

BigCommerce’s chief rival, Shopify, has also been doing well, with 62 times revenue trading at the same time.

Shopify, according to CNBC, has been a Wall Street favorite for years now, with its stock price and revenue ballooning.

Earlier this month, BigCommerce’s shares began soaring after the IPO. PYMNTS reported that shares began trading up 183 percent from the IPO price, making it the second-biggest gain from a company raising at least $100 million in a year when many IPOs weren’t certain to go through.

——————————

New PYMNTS Report: Preventing Financial Crimes Playbook – July 2020 

Call it the great tug-of-war. Fraudsters are teaming up to form elaborate rings that work in sync to launch account takeovers. Chris Tremont, EVP at Radius Bank, tells PYMNTS that financial institutions (FIs) can beat such highly organized fraudsters at their own game. In the July 2020 Preventing Financial Crimes Playbook, Tremont lays out how.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Jack Henry’s Payments Hub Connects 15 FIs To RTP
3.1K
Faster Payments

The Clearing House On The Race for Real-Time Payments In The US

Uber CEO Calls On States For Gig Worker Benefits
3.1K
Gig Economy

Uber CEO Calls On States To Require Gig Worker Benefits

Mercari Online Auction Mines Roots For Growth
3.0K
Commerce Connected

Mercari US CEO: Modernizing Marketplaces For The Casual Seller

2.8K
B2B Payments

Fed Moves Ahead With FedNow Despite Objections

2.5K
Economy

Pelosi, Mnuchin Call For Reopening Stimulus Talks

2.4K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: S. Korea To Use Blockchain To Collect Highway Tolls; Polish Financial Watchdog Warns Of Fake Crypto Scams

Donald Trump met with restaurant executives
2.2K
Economy

Trump Provides Stimulus By Executive Order

IPO
2.0K
International

Chinese Firms Scramble To Beat New US IPO Rules

White House
1.9K
Economy

White House Ready To Increase Amount Of New Stimulus

1.9K
Disbursements

New Data: Receivers Value Instant Payouts Enough To Pay To Get Them

1.8K
B2B Payments

Messaging Standards Bring Clarity To A Fragmented Payments Ecosystem

Infermedica AI 93 Pct Accurate In IDing Illnesses
1.8K
Healthcare

How The Game Of 20 Questions Inspired The Tech To Help Doctors Digitally Triage Patients

WeChat Ban Could Sink Apple Smartphone Sales
1.6K
Retail

Apple iPhone Sales Could Plummet 30 Pct With WeChat Ban

How TikTok ‘eGirls’ Helped Create A Multi-Million-Dollar Fashion Brand
1.6K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Report: Twitter In Talks To Buy TikTok

1.5K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Western Union CEO: ‘We’re On An M&A Hunt’