IPO

Jack Ma Tells Chinese Regulators Ant Group Not A Bank

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

As China's Ant Group readies for its IPO — the biggest ever — founder Jack Ma wanted to clarify that the company is a tech firm, not a bank, Reuters reports.

The classification is important for investors. Reuters writes that while Ant presents itself as a tech company, financial regulators have suggested it's under their umbrella. Ant benefits from the far more bountiful valuations tech firms can get rather than the ones usually allotted for financial institutions, and the company also hopes to get out from under the thumb of financial regulators, Reuters reports.

The aforementioned IPO will go for $34.4 billion, which outpaces the previous record for biggest in history from Saudi Aramco for $29.4 billion in December of last year. It's a double IPO planned to be listed both in Shanghai and Hong Kong.

The IPO is being led by tech teams at most of Ant's underwriter banks, rather than by finance teams, Reuters writes, meaning that the classification as a tech company has merit.

Ant, formed in 2004 as Alibaba's payments processor, also works to connect China's borrowers and lenders and can secure short-term loans in minutes. It has broadened its reach to include artificial intelligence and other such techniques to work with insurance, wealth management and other types of products. CEO Simon Hu recently said tech was “part and parcel of everything we do” for 16 years since forming, Reuters writes.

But skeptics point out that it was only this year that Ant changed its name from Ant Financial, meaning it’s unlikely regulators will give it a pass.

Ma was summoned for an interview over the IPO by the Peoples’ Bank of China and numerous regulators, PYMNTS reports. In a brief statement, the groups said they had “conducted regulatory interviews with Ant Group’s actual controller Jack Ma, Chairman Eric Jing and Chief Executive Simon Hu.”

——————————

WATCH LIVE: HOW WE SHOP – TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10, 2020 – 12:00 PM (ET)

New forms of alternative credit and point-of-sale (POS) lending options like ‘buy now, pay later’ (BNPL) leverage the growing influence of payments choice on customer loyalty. Nearly 60 percent of consumers say such digital options now influence where and how they shop—especially touchless payments and robust, well-crafted ecommerce checkouts—so, merchants have a clear mandate: understand what has changed and adjust accordingly. Join PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster together with PayPal’s Greg Lisiewski, BigCommerce’s Mark Rosales, and Adore Me’s Camille Kress as they spotlight key findings from the new PYMNTS-PayPal study, “How We Shop” and map out faster, better pathways to a stronger recovery.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

4.2K
Apple

Legal Fees, New Regulation Costs Could Impact Apple's Bottom Line, Company Report Says

Amazon Stops Black Friday Ads In France
3.0K
Amazon

New French Lockdown Prompts Amazon To Stop Black Friday Ads

Amazon Alleges Future Retail Breached Contract
1.9K
Amazon

Report: Amazon Alleges India's Future Retail Breached Its Contract

1.7K
Global Payments

Western Union CFO: Pandemic Tailwinds Fuel Digital Remittances

1.6K
B2B Payments

Visa’s Phalen: Better Collaboration Will Push B2B Payments Into The Digital Age

1.6K
Retail

Shipt, Mastercard Collaborate On Delivery Promotion

1.5K
B2B Payments

Serko Rolls Out Expense Management Tool In North America

1.4K
B2B Payments

PROS To Work On B2B eCommerce Operation Launches

1.4K
Restaurant innovation

Sprinkles Sweetens Contactless Options To Improve Customer Satisfaction

Earnings Cement Digital-First Economic Shift
1.3K
Economy

Big Tech Earnings Cement Digital-First Economic Shift

Virtual Healthcare Forges New Mobile Relationships
1.3K
Healthcare

Textual Healing: Startup Connects Virtual Healthcare To Sam’s Club Members

1.3K
Acquiring

Inspire Bets $11.3B That Its Brands Can Run On Dunkin’

1.2K
Financial Inclusion

Indian FinTech Creates Inclusive Services For Rural Underbanked

Mall Bankruptcies Continue With PREIT And CBL
1.2K
Retail

Mall Bankruptcies Continue With PREIT And CBL

amazon-ecommerce-digital-retail
1.2K
Subscriptions

Walmart+ And Amazon Prime Face Off As Consumers Decide Who Gets Their Business