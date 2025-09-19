Amazon Reseller Pattern Valued at $2.5 Billion in IPO

Amazon reseller Pattern reportedly raised $300 million Friday (Sept. 19) in its initial public offering and saw its shares close up 11%.

Pattern sold shares at $14 in its IPO. Its stock opened at $13.50 and closed at $15.63, CNBC reported Friday. The IPO valued the company at $2.5 billion.

Pattern was founded in 2013 as iServe Products, changed its name to Pattern in 2019, and describes itself as an “eCommerce accelerator” that helps brands sell on the online marketplaces of Amazon, Walmart, Target, TikTok Shop and others, the report said.

Ninety-four percent of its 2024 revenue came from sales on Amazon, per the report.

Pattern announced in a Friday post on social platform X that it is now officially public and said, “the best is yet to come.”

“From a scrappy startup to a global leader in eCommerce acceleration, this milestone is built on the passion of our team, the trust of our partners, and the breakthrough technology that powers growth for the world’s leading brands,” Pattern said in the post.

“Our AI-driven platform helps brands win on 60+ marketplaces, optimizing every lever of eCommerce—traffic, conversion, price and availability,” the company added in the post.

Pattern submitted its filing for an IPO with the Securities and Exchange Commission Aug. 22.

In filing, the company said it recorded $1.8 billion in revenues in 2024, it saw its revenues surge by 35% during the first six months of 2025, and that it was working with more than 200 brands as of the end of July.

Pattern said Sept. 10 that it and its shareholders planned to offer around 10.7 million shares in its IPO for $13 to $15 apiece.

On Thursday (Sept. 18), the company announced the pricing of its IPO at $14.

Pattern Chief Revenue Officer John LeBaron told PYMNTS in February 2024 that the company helps solve the complexity sellers face when it comes to doing business on global marketplaces, including how to sell on each platform, how to comply with the regulations of different countries, and how to deal with the rising cost of goods.

“Brands are feeling the squeeze more than ever,” LeBaron said. “They don’t want to pay any more than they have to for goods and services. They want more automation.”

“We’re here to provide a higher level of service to brands and figure out a way to scale down those costs,” he added. “I like our chances.”