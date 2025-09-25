Ebury Considers Launching UK IPO in Spring 2026

Cross-border payments company Ebury is reportedly considering launching its initial public offering (IPO) in London in the spring of 2026.

The company’s board and bankers are discussing that as a potential launch date, Sky News reported Thursday (Sept. 25), citing unnamed sources.

Ebury aims to achieve a valuation of £2 billion (about $2.7 billion) and its backer, Santander, is unlikely to move ahead with the IPO if the number is lower, the report said.

Ebury did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request for comment.

According to the Sky News report, Ebury was set to go public earlier this year but paused those plans after new U.S. tariffs caused volatility in the market.

Ebury provides expertise and technology to help make international finance simple for organizations, according to its website. The company serves thousands of companies around the globe, including international traders, nongovernmental organizations, eCommerce platforms and small businesses.

The company said in a Sept. 16 press release that it has grown rapidly and profitably in recent years and now serves more than 16,700 customers across more than 40 offices in more than 29 countries.

In that press release, Ebury announced that it completed its acquisition of Lithuania-based ArcaPay on Sept. 16. The company said the business would operate as Ebury Partners Lithuania, strengthening Ebury’s position in the Baltics and supporting its international growth. ArcaPay provides international payment and currency risk management solutions to 1,000 clients SMB clients in the Baltics states.

Ebury established a presence in Africa in December 2023 with its acquisition of South Africa-based Prime Financial Markets, which specialized in advisory and intermediary services in the treasury and financial markets space.

The company announced in May 2022 that it planned to expand its global footprint with an acquisition of Brazilian FinTech Bexs. At that time, Ebury operated in 20 countries and said the acquisition would broaden its offerings of global money transfer solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and would facilitate the opening of accounts in other countries.

The acquisition was approved by the Central Bank of Brazil in October 2023, at which time Ebury said its global footprint had expanded to include 25 countries and 38 offices.