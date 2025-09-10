Klarna IPO Pops 15% as Public Markets Embrace BNPL

Highlights
Klarna’s nearly 15% first-day gain sends a strong confidence signal for BNPL public valuations.
Roughly $1.37 billion raised underscores investor demand for scaled embedded finance platforms.
Scale, diversification and growth metrics may offer a model for future FinTech IPOs.
It’s a long way from here to Klarna’s peak $46 billion valuation from 2001, but Tuesday’s nearly 15% pop in its IPO price offered up a public markets “seal of approval” for buy now, pay later (BNPL) as a game-changing financial services play.