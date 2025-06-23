Navan IPO to Test Investor Appetite for B2B FinTech Platforms

Highlights
Navan's confidential IPO filing signals a potential shift in investor focus toward B2B platforms modernizing back-office functions, moving beyond digital banks and stablecoins that have been the hallmark of recent listings.
While specific details on the offering remain scant, Navan was previously valued at $9.2 billion in a Series G funding round in late 2022.
Navan has reportedly tested the IPO waters before, with its CEO having stated over a year ago that the firm was on course to achieve profitability in 2024 and become cash flow positive.
By any measure, 2025 is shaping up to be “Hot Tech Summer.”
