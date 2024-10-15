Brex and Navan Launch Integrated Business Travel and Payments Solution

Brex and Navan have launched a new joint offering for enterprises that streamlines travel payments into one workflow when using the Navan travel management system.

The new BrexPay for Navan provides an integrated business travel and payments solution by bringing together Navan’s travel services and Brex’s global corporate cards, the companies said in a Tuesday (Oct. 15) press release.

“By combining Brex’s fast onboarding, global acceptance and homegrown financial stack with Navan’s end-to-end business travel offering into one solution, customers now have access to a payments and travel experience that is beyond any other corporate travel and payments solution,” Brex CEO Pedro Franceschi said in the release.

With BrexPay for Navan, customers can access up to 40x higher limits than legacy cards, local currency cards in more than 50 countries, and savings in foreign exchange fees and manual bank transfers, according to the release.

They can also scale their travel program, reduce costs, increase compliance and boost adoption, the release said.

The solution also saves enterprises time each month by enabling automated receipts, accounting and payment reconciliation, per the release.

“With BrexPay for Navan, modern, global enterprises can scale their business, increase efficiencies and turn business travel into a strategic lever for growth,” Navan CEO and Co-founder Ariel Cohen said in the release.

Tech-driven expense management solutions can streamline processes, provide better control over budgetsand offer a healthier view of financials, Brex Chief Product Officer Karandeep Anand told PYMNTS in an interview posted in August 2023.

Leveraging cards for transactions provides businesses with enhanced visibility and control over their expenses.

“Once you go digital, there’s a lot of extra metadata that’s flowing between the systems so you’re no longer sitting and doing reconciliation and closing the books manually, because you already know what the invoice was, what the fees were, whether the payment was or was not settled, all of this is very quickly captured without human input,” Anand said. “And that’s important, because accounting teams just can’t keep scaling — you can’t keep having humans constantly in the process to pay out, track the payments, reconcile them, it very quickly becomes very error-prone.”

