Via Bets on Connected Transit as It Heads to IPO

Highlights
Integrated transit platforms are replacing siloed systems, and Via Transportation’s IPO filing highlights that its unified stack combines trip planning, real-time dispatch, eligibility checks and fare payments in one cloud-based flow.
Market and revenue momentum are strong, as Via sees an $82 billion serviceable market in North America and Western Europe (and $250 billion including broader ticketing).
The filing comes against a backdrop where PYMNTS Intelligence research shows a greenfield opportunity, as 14% of individuals use transportation apps at least weekly.
The modernization of transportation isn’t just about the shiny new buses or autonomous pilot.