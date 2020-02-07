Dunkin’, Shell Offer Consumer Savings Program

Shell Oil Company and the rebranded Dunkin’ are expanding their partnership beyond the popular Fuel Rewards program. Running until the end of 2020, the “Sip Dunkin’, Save at Shell” promotion will save $.10 per gallon every time five Dunkin’ beverages are purchased by Shell Gold Status members with Fuel Rewards and DD Perks Rewards program members.

“Shell is thrilled to expand our partnership with Dunkin’ beyond a successful Northeast pilot to a national offering, allowing more consumers the ability to both enjoy their favorite Dunkin’ beverages and save when filling up their vehicle[s],” said Todd Gulbransen, head of loyalty and CRM North America for Shell. “This national expansion has been something Shell, Dunkin’ and the Fuel Rewards program have been working on collaboratively — the teams are excited to offer consumers across the country the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of both loyalty programs.”

Gulbransen’s enthusiasm was echoed by senior leadership at Dunkin’.

“From the coffee in your cup to the gasoline in your car, Dunkin’ and Shell both play a big part in keeping Americans fueled throughout their busy day,” said Justin Unger, director of strategic partnerships for Dunkin’ Brands. “We are excited to continue to build the great partnership between our two brands throughout 2020 with the ‘Sip Dunkin’, Save at Shell’ partnership, and deliver significant new rewards that fit so seamlessly into our on-the-go customers’ daily routines.”

Unger’s colleagues reiterated the benefits of the strategic partnership.

“Since launching six years ago, DD Perks has become one of the fastest-growing loyalty programs in our industry for quickly and conveniently delivering rich rewards and experiences for our members,” said Stephanie Meltzer-Paul, vice president of digital and loyalty for Dunkin’. “Allowing our loyal members to link their DD Perks and Fuel Rewards accounts, and save with each visit to the pump, is yet another innovative way Dunkin’ is delivering meaningful value and fueling our on-the-go guests’ daily routines.”