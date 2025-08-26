FIS Pushes Brands to Prove Authenticity or Lose Loyalty

Highlights
Consumers are no longer loyal by default, and brands must earn and re-earn engagement through authenticity, personalization and seamless digital experiences.
Real-time rewards, embedded in mobile and wallet channels, are becoming table stakes, especially for young consumers seeking instant gratification.
AI and active listening offer new tools to segment customers, personalize offers and build holistic loyalty strategies that serve consumers and issuers.
