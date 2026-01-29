Starbucks Brings Back Tiered Rewards Program

Starbucks is preparing to launch an updated version of its loyalty rewards program.

Beginning March 10, the coffee chain will offer a three-tiered rewards structure, with “Green,” “Gold” and “Reserve” levels each offering new, exclusive benefits, the company announced at its Thursday (Jan. 29) 2026 Investor Day.

“Starbucks Rewards has always been about creating connections, and we’re evolving the program based on what our members told us matters most, offering faster, more meaningful benefits that make them feel appreciated,” Tressie Lieberman, Starbucks global chief brand officer, said in a news release.

“This evolution is a key milestone in our Back to Starbucks strategy and will reinvigorate what it means to be a Starbucks Rewards member.”

The release added that the three membership levels offer distinct benefits based on the number of “Stars” customers have earned. Each tier delivers faster Star-earning and enhanced rewards, the company said, to make sure that increased engagement is met with increased value.

Members will continue earning Stars on their purchases and can redeem them for rewards like free beverages, food and merchandise.

The announcement follows Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol’s pledge last year to launch “significant innovations” in the company’s rewards program.

A CNBC report on the rollout notes that Starbucks has offered rewards since 2009, with transactions tied to the program making up 60% of its revenue last year.

The company had initially used a two-tiered system, the report added, but phased it out in 2019 to encourage new members to be more involved. Now, Starbucks feels the system doesn’t adequately reward its most devoted patrons, CNBC said.

“Our very best customers are coming 200 times a year, and we were treating them the same as someone who comes once a year,” Lieberman told the network. “So we’ve introduced tiers.”

The news comes one day after Starbucks released quarterly earnings, showing comparable sales up 4% worldwide. On an earnings call, Niccol said the company recorded growth in rewards transactions and non-rewards transactions for the first time in nearly four years.

“So, two things happened: people came back to the brand, and we also drove engagement or more frequency with our existing customers,” Niccol said. “So, that’s a really strong foundation.”

He also discussed the role of technology in the company’s ongoing turnaround plan, pointing to innovations like the artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistant called Green Dot Assist. The company has found that the tool helps customers with tasks such as troubleshooting operational issues and adjusting deployment plans, Niccol told analysts on the call.