A day after Chantel Jeffries is scheduled to drop her anticipated single “Come Back to Me” featuring Shaylen on Wednesday (May 13), she will join DoorDash for a virtual dinner party at Chili’s featuring her new song, an exclusive menu and celebrity guests.

Starting Thursday (May 14) and continuing through Sunday (May 17), DoorDash customers can attend the dinner party from their homes and order food from the Chili’s menu that will be curated just for this event, per a press release.

The “Come Back To Me” menu will feature a choice of select Chili’s entrees as well as chips and salsa for an appetizer and molten chocolate cake for dessert. The cost is $13. Customers can choose from the following entrees: fajitas, chicken crispers, burgers, cajun chicken pasta, bacon ranch chicken quesadillas and margarita grilled chicken.

This virtual musical dinner event is a first for DoorDash, and will premiere live exclusively on YouTube on Thursday at 8 p.m. PST.

Celebrity guests will include Liam Payne, Marshmello, Jordan Clarkson, Addison Rae, Britney Spears, The Chainsmokers, Nicole Scherzinger, Travis Mills, Fatherkels, Olivia O’Brien, Fletcher, Jamie Lynn Spears, Alesso, Shaylen, Jay Sean, Alissa Violet, Gigi Gorgeous & Nats Getty, Dinah Jane, Paris Hilton, Anastasia Karanikolaou and Lolo Zouaï.

Based on the number of viewers, DoorDash will donate the cash equivalent in meals to families in need through its Feeding America partnership. The restaurant delivery startup has already donated three million meals via livestreams over the past few weeks.

“This time at home has been such an eye-opening experience for so many people. … I’m so grateful that DoorDash and Chili’s share the same values and we were able to create the ‘Come Back To Me’ virtual dinner party … and give back to those who truly need it the most,” said 28-year-old Chantel Jeffries, a Wilhemina model and Instagram and YouTube star.

“Music has always been an essential ingredient for any great dinner party. I’m proud that this first-of-its-kind collaboration will allow Chantel, DoorDash and Chili’s to bring people together, even virtually, for dinner and help provide food for families in need,” said Celine Joshua, founder of the record label 10:22PM, which signed Jeffries in 2018.

David Bornoff, head of consumer marketing at DoorDash, said there are many opportunities to merge the app’s platform with talent and restaurants, noting that “… we’re excited to facilitate that experience in an authentic and unique way.” He added that DoorDash customers are “craving these types of experiences.”

Michael Breed, vice president of digital innovation at Chili’s, said he anticipates that there will be numerous Chili’s customers who will be “excited to participate in this first-of-its-kind partnership” as they reinvent the dinner party experience.

The coronavirus pandemic has encouraged innovative approaches to help people at home while assisting businesses.