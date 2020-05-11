Merchant Innovation

DoorDash, Chantel Jeffries Partner For Virtual Dinner At Chili’s

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
DoorDash, Chantel Jeffries Partner For Virtual Dinner At Chili’s

A day after Chantel Jeffries is scheduled to drop her anticipated single “Come Back to Me” featuring Shaylen on Wednesday (May 13), she will join DoorDash for a virtual dinner party at Chili’s featuring her new song, an exclusive menu and celebrity guests.

Starting Thursday (May 14) and continuing through Sunday (May 17), DoorDash customers can attend the dinner party from their homes and order food from the Chili’s menu that will be curated just for this event, per a press release.

The “Come Back To Me” menu will feature a choice of select Chili’s entrees as well as chips and salsa for an appetizer and molten chocolate cake for dessert. The cost is $13. Customers can choose from the following entrees: fajitas, chicken crispers, burgers, cajun chicken pasta, bacon ranch chicken quesadillas and margarita grilled chicken.

This virtual musical dinner event is a first for DoorDash, and will premiere live exclusively on YouTube on Thursday at 8 p.m. PST.

Celebrity guests will include Liam Payne, Marshmello, Jordan Clarkson, Addison Rae, Britney Spears, The Chainsmokers, Nicole Scherzinger, Travis Mills, Fatherkels, Olivia O’Brien, Fletcher, Jamie Lynn Spears, Alesso, Shaylen, Jay Sean, Alissa Violet, Gigi Gorgeous & Nats Getty, Dinah Jane, Paris Hilton, Anastasia Karanikolaou and Lolo Zouaï. 

Based on the number of viewers, DoorDash will donate the cash equivalent in meals to families in need through its Feeding America partnership. The restaurant delivery startup has already donated three million meals via livestreams over the past few weeks.

“This time at home has been such an eye-opening experience for so many people. … I’m so grateful that DoorDash and Chili’s share the same values and we were able to create the ‘Come Back To Me’ virtual dinner party … and give back to those who truly need it the most,” said 28-year-old Chantel Jeffries, a Wilhemina model and Instagram and YouTube star. 

“Music has always been an essential ingredient for any great dinner party. I’m proud that this first-of-its-kind collaboration will allow Chantel, DoorDash and Chili’s to bring people together, even virtually, for dinner and help provide food for families in need,” said Celine Joshua, founder of the record label 10:22PM, which signed Jeffries in 2018.

David Bornoff, head of consumer marketing at DoorDash, said there are many opportunities to merge the app’s platform with talent and restaurants, noting that “… we’re excited to facilitate that experience in an authentic and unique way.” He added that DoorDash customers are “craving these types of experiences.”

Michael Breed, vice president of digital innovation at Chili’s, said he anticipates that there will be numerous Chili’s customers who will be “excited to participate in this first-of-its-kind partnership” as they reinvent the dinner party experience.

The coronavirus pandemic has encouraged innovative approaches to help people at home while assisting businesses.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE ROUNDTABLE: THURSDAY, MAY 14, 2020 | 12PM (ET)

This roundtable will tackle three questions: Should merger policy change during the pandemic and if so how? Is now the time to tighten or loosen the antitrust grip on Big Tech? And how could these decisions affect innovation, entrepreneurs, and startups? And spanning these questions is the unfolding crisis affecting company M&A decisions as buyers or sellers. The panel consists of economists, lawyers, and investors who are in the trenches dealing with these issues.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

The Resurgence Of The Great American Road Trip The Resurgence Of The Great American Road Trip
3.2K
Travel Payments

The Resurgence Of The Great American Road Trip

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, unemployment, Great Depression, economy, coronavirus Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, unemployment, Great Depression, economy, coronavirus
3.1K
Economy

Mnuchin: Not Reopening Risks Irreversible Economic Damage

CLEAR wants to institute electronic ways of testing CLEAR wants to institute electronic ways of testing
2.6K
Biometrics

CLEAR Biometric ID Launches COVID Screening For Businesses

General Atlantic, Reliance Industries Ltd., Jio, investments, telecomm, India, news General Atlantic, Reliance Industries Ltd., Jio, investments, telecomm, India, news
2.5K
Investments

Private Equity Co. Eyes Investing In India’s Jio Platforms

Bitcoin daily Bitcoin daily
2.2K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Sheds $20 Billion Off Market Cap; Gibralter-Based FinTech Launches Tokenized Securities Platform

federal reserve, central bank, BlackRock, Pacific Investment Management Co., bonds, private equity, news federal reserve, central bank, BlackRock, Pacific Investment Management Co., bonds, private equity, news
2.2K
Economy

Blackrock, Pimco Tapped By Fed To Help Invest Relief Funds

Neiman Marcus Gets Approval For DIP Loans Neiman Marcus Gets Approval For DIP Loans
1.9K
Retail

Neiman Marcus Gets Interim Approval For $675M In DIP Loans

India, Tata Group, Tata Capital, Tata Capital Commercial and SME Mobile App, B2B India, Tata Group, Tata Capital, Tata Capital Commercial and SME Mobile App, B2B
1.8K
B2B Payments

India’s Tata Capital Introduces App For Commercial Loan Clients

Vroom plans IPO Vroom plans IPO
1.8K
IPO

Digital Car Buying Platform Vroom To Test IPO Waters In June

American Express Global Business Travel might not be purchased after all American Express Global Business Travel might not be purchased after all
1.7K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Sale Of Share Of AmEx Business Travel To Carlyle And GIC Appears Dead

Ceridian Introduces Digital Wallet For Real-Time Employee Payments Ceridian Introduces Digital Wallet For Real-Time Employee Payments
1.7K
Payment Methods

Ceridian Introduces Dayforce Wallet For Real-Time Employee Payments

Mastercard, financial inclusion, pledge, digital economy, Asia Pacific, coronavirus, news Mastercard, financial inclusion, pledge, digital economy, Asia Pacific, coronavirus, news
1.7K
Mastercard

Mastercard Expands Global Commitment To Connect 1B People 

social commerce smartphone social commerce smartphone
1.6K
Retail

Pandemic Accelerates Social Commerce; Gives Brands New Selling Option

homebuying selling homebuying selling
1.6K
Real Estate

HomeLight CEO: Using Tech To Transform Real Estate Sales In The Age Of Social Distancing

money money
1.5K
Disbursements

PPP, SBA Disbursements Seek Faster Routes