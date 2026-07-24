Best-Run Middle Market Firms Turn Uncertainty Into Advantage

Highlights
Resilience now depends on execution. Firms that convert sales into cash faster and manage working capital efficiently gain more flexibility in uncertain conditions.
AI is proving its value in targeted use cases. Applied to forecasting and cash management, it can sharply reduce unpredictability and improve decision-making.
The middle market is splitting by capability. Companies with stronger liquidity, data and technology infrastructure are pulling ahead, while less efficient firms face thinner margins and less room for error.
The health of the U.S. middle market is usually measured in familiar terms: revenue growth, hiring, capital spending and credit conditions. Those indicators matter. But they increasingly describe the outcome of resilience rather than its source.