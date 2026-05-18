Earnings Reveal New Race to Control the Merchant Stack

Highlights
Earnings reports show merchants asking for more than payment acceptance as platforms add lending, loyalty, AI tools and business management services.
Block, PayPal, Shopify and Fiserv all pointed to merchants seeking integrated support as digital commerce grows more demanding.
Merchant ecosystems are becoming retention engines as providers tie payments, software, credit and customer engagement into one operating stack.
For years, merchant services centered on moving money from cardholder to business. The current earnings season gives proof that business has become far broader, encompassing everything from payments to back-office efficiency.