Visa Guides Merchants Toward Real-Time Engagement for Mobile-First World

Highlights
Many merchants are not prepared for the accelerating shift to mobile-first shopping experiences, leaving significant value on the table by failing to integrate payment systems and consumer data.
The breakdown between brick-and-mortar and mobile experiences necessitates new payment technologies, including stored credentials and tap-to-pay capabilities, along with robust fraud prevention tools.
Leveraging consumer data across all channels, from in-store location to prior purchase history, is crucial for delivering tailored promotions and loyalty programs that enhance the shopping experience.
Watch more: Mobile Momentum: How U.S. Consumers and Merchants Are Shaping Unified Commerce