Mobile Payments

Paytm Launches QR Code System For Multi-Platform Payments

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
paytm-qr-codes-multi-platform-india

Indian financial firm Paytm will intensify efforts to become a major player in one of the world’s biggest payments markets, according to reports on Wednesday, Jan 8.

After raising $1b last November, the Noida-headquartered firm confirmed its business app now features a comprehensive QR code system operating on multiple platforms, accepting payments from diverse sources, including mobile wallets as well as any powered by UPI, a systems infrastructure widely utilized in the industry.

Businesses have been very interested in one QR code that understands multiple payment apps, said Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and CEO of Paytm’s parent firm One97 Communications. Paytm’s new QR codes also operate through the popular Rupay cards. “I am sure this QR will accelerate the Digital India mission and make more financial services available to the underserved,” he said.

Merchants can stick these QR codes on battery packs and chargers to enable fast user transactions, Sharma explained at a press conference today.

Currently valued at around $16 billion, making it India’s highest-valued startup, Paytm additionally debuted a new accounting feature allowing businesses to better maintain daily records, Sharma told reporters.

“Paytm Business Khata,” as it’s known, helps merchants log financial transactions, oversee payments, and secure insurance and loans. The service also will set a reminder for any credit transactions, sending links and audio alerts to customers, Sharma said.

He stated Paytm’s business app has more than 10 million merchant users, and he expects that amount to more than double by 2021.

Sharma’s announcements confirm Paytm’s aggressive push to expand its service.

Credit Suisse estimates India’s payments market value at $1 trillion over the next four years, increasing from just over $200 billion currently. This market is about to get more crowded when WhatsApp debuts its own payments service in the coming months.

——————————–

Upcoming PYMNTS Virtual Event:

Join PYMNTS CEO, Karen Webster and Amy Parsons, SVP of Global Operations, Discover Financial Services on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM (ET) to learn the ways merchants can meet consumer expectations with payments technology available today — and how they can prepare for the future.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

India’s Startups Wrap Up 2019 On A High Note India’s Startups Wrap Up 2019 On A High Note
4.5K
Investments

India’s Startups Wrap Up 2019 On A High Note

PayPal, Honey, Acquisition, payments, discounts, eCommerce, online shopping, retail, rewards, news PayPal, Honey, Acquisition, payments, discounts, eCommerce, online shopping, retail, rewards, news
4.3K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

PayPal Finalizes $4B Honey Acquisition

Alexa Payments Coming For ExxonMobil Customers Alexa Payments Coming For ExxonMobil Customers
3.5K
Voice Activation

Alexa Payments Coming For ExxonMobil Customers

tencent-unionpay-integrate-qr-codes-china tencent-unionpay-integrate-qr-codes-china
3.4K
Mobile Payments

Tencent, UnionPay Agree On QR Code Standard To Streamline Mobile Payments

Taking The Adventure Out Of Travel Payments Taking The Adventure Out Of Travel Payments
2.9K
Travel Payments

Taking The Adventure Out Of Paying For Adventure Travel

Value added services Value added services
2.9K
Merchant Innovation

NEW DATA: Why 64 Pct Of Merchant Services Providers Want A Payments Overhaul

Facebook Co-Founder Among New Investors In VC Firm Antler Facebook Co-Founder Among New Investors In VC Firm Antler
2.8K
Fintech Investments

Facebook Co-founder Among New Investors In VC Firm Antler

2.7K
Security & Fraud

What Iran Can – And Won’t – Do In A Cyberwar

Qualcomm To Ship One Billion 5G Phones By 2023 Qualcomm To Ship One Billion 5G Phones By 2023
2.7K
Retail

Qualcomm Expects To Ship 1B 5G Smartphones By 2023

multi-issuer mobile wallets multi-issuer mobile wallets
2.6K
Mobile Payments

Tracing The Rise Of Multi-Issuer Mobile Wallets

Cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency
2.5K
Cryptocurrency

Qatar Bans Crypto

Why The Future Of FIs Is About Flexibility Why The Future Of FIs Is About Flexibility
2.4K
Innovation

The Future Of FIs Is About Flexible Innovation

Bitcoin Daily: China Launches Blockchain Financing Platform, TaxBit Gets $5M For Crypto Tax Compliance Bitcoin Daily: China Launches Blockchain Financing Platform, TaxBit Gets $5M For Crypto Tax Compliance
2.4K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Korean Commission Suggests Allowing FIs To Offer Crypto; China’s OneConnect Platform Supports New Blockchain Financing Product

HighRadius Hits Unicorn Status With $125M Round HighRadius Hits Unicorn Status With $125M Round
2.4K
Investments

HighRadius Hits Unicorn Status With $125M Round

Libra Exec Argues That It’s Needed Because Bitcoin Isn’t A Payment System Libra Exec Argues That It’s Needed Because Bitcoin Isn’t A Payment System
2.3K
Cryptocurrency

Libra Chair Says Bitcoin Is Not A Payment System