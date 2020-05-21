Partnerships / Acquisitions

Democrats Want Probe Of Possible Uber-Grubhub Merger

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Amy Klobuchar speaks out against potential Uber, Grubhub merger

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Min.) wants officials to look into potential antitrust violations involving Uber’s possible acquisition of Grubhub as the two companies remain in discussion.

The letter, addressed to Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim and Federal Trade Commission Chairman Joseph Simons, the country’s top antitrust officials, asked them to make sure the merger wouldn’t lead to too much of a monopoly on the food delivery business.

According to the letter, Uber Eats, Grubhub, and DoorDash can claim 20 percent, 28 percent, and 42 percent of the online food delivery space between them respectively. A potential merger, while not yet a sure thing, would net Uber Eats and Grubhub a 79 percent stronghold in New York City.

The lawmakers also cited concerns about the high fees that have been reportedly charged to restaurants by companies like Uber, which could turn into even more leverage over consumers, restaurants and employees if more power is consolidated.

Delivery fees range from 10 percent to as much as 40 percent, and the pandemic’s crunch on finances has seen local governmental bodies working to institute caps on the fees allowed, at least until the pandemic eases and the economy begins to recover.

For its part, Grubhub has told Uber there won’t be any deal for an acquisition at the time being. Uber offered a deal of 1.9 of its shares for every one of Grubhub’s shares, which the latter company didn’t go for – Grubhub preferred a deal for 2.15 of Uber’s shares.

However, negotiations are still at play, and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has signaled he may be willing to go up to 1.95 per share.

The letter said it was “particularly troubling that this merger is being contemplated during a pandemic, when consumer demand has increased and when restaurants are more desperate for revenue than ever,” and hoped an investigation would be launched if the two companies did agree to merge, CNBC reported.

Fellow Democratic Senators Patrick Leahy of Vermont, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Cory Booker of New Jersey also signed onto Klobuchar’s letter.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE TV: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT | MAY 18-22, 2020

Five days of intimate interviews and streaming TV shows ‘starring’ the smartest people in payments.
The economy is slowly reopening on a changed world where “business unusual” is now just “business.” Tune in as PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and special guests from across the payments universe ditch “digital optional” and bring on the digital-first engagements buyers and sellers really want. Join experts in a series of live conversations rethinking business models, customer experiences, payments choice, verticals…everything.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

FedEx, Microsoft Team Up For Shipping Initiative FedEx, Microsoft Team Up For Shipping Initiative
29.8K
Delivery

FedEx, Microsoft Team On Shipping Initiative

Jamie Dimon: Pandemic Is 'Wake-Up Call' Jamie Dimon: Pandemic Is 'Wake-Up Call'
25.3K
Economy

Jamie Dimon: Pandemic Is ‘Wake-Up Call’ For Inclusive Recovery

Square app Square app
19.4K
SMBs

BoA Downgrades Square Over SMB Sector Concerns

payments payments
13.0K
B2B Payments

CashWire And Workday Partner For Quicker, Safer Wire Transfers

Walmart Walmart
11.2K
Earnings

What Walmart’s Earnings Is Teaching The World About The New American Consumer

FTC Files Case Against Firm Posing As SBA Lender FTC Files Case Against Firm Posing As SBA Lender
10.8K
Security & Fraud

FTC Refunds $12M To Consumer Victims Of Bogus Online Trial Memberships

AI Deployed To Help Expand India's Healthcare Services AI Deployed To Help Expand India's Healthcare Services
10.4K
Artificial Intelligence

AI Deployed To Help Expand India’s Healthcare Services

stimulus check stimulus check
9.6K
Coronavirus

IRS Stimulus Check Round 2, Will It Happen?

Brex Notches $150M For Expense Management Tools Brex Notches $150M For Expense Management Tools
9.3K
Investments

Brex Notches $150M To Advance Expense Management Tools

9.1K
News

Today In Payments: Grubhub Says No Deal, But Negotiations Continue; SoftBank Posts $18B Loss As Jack Ma Exits Board

8.9K
B2B Payments

Avignon Capital Rolls Out Accounting Service To Help Real Estate Investors

Warren Wants Prosecution Of Bailout Fraudsters Warren Wants Prosecution Of Bailout Fraudsters
8.8K
Regulation

Warren Calls For Prosecution Of Bailout Program Fraudsters

Mastercard Rolls Out Gas Station Security Tools Mastercard Rolls Out Gas Station Security Tools
8.2K
Security & Fraud

Mastercard Launches Anti-Fraud Measures At Gas Pumps

PPP loan forgiveness application PPP loan forgiveness application
8.2K
Loans

More PPP Forgiveness Guidelines Unveiled, But Clarity Remains Elusive

8.1K
Retail

Amazon Eyes JCPenney Buy