Partnerships / Acquisitions

WeWork Gets Higher Bid For Management Startup Than Its Co-founder

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
WeWork, Managed by Q, co-founder Dan Teran, initial public offering, assets, acquisitions, sell-off, news

Managed by Q co-founder Dan Teran was in talks to buy his company back from WeWork — which the office-sharing firm acquired in April 2019 — but those talks have apparently fallen apart, Bloomberg reported on Friday (Feb. 28), citing sources familiar with the matter. 

Teran and investors had been looking to purchase Managed by Q — which offers business management technology — for less than $55 million. WeWork reportedly paid $220 million for Managed by Q last year.

The startup was going to be sold off to competitor Eden Technologies, two sources familiar with the matter said. But the final purchase price ended up being higher than Teran and his investors wanted to pay, said one of the sources. 

Since its failed attempt at an initial public offering (IPO) in September, WeWork has been unloading acquisitions, even if it meant giving big discounts. WeWork’s new leadership is reducing expenses as it re-focuses on its central business of office sharing. Layoffs are also in the works, with 2,400 job cuts planned.

WeWork sold off its investment in the women-focused co-working space The Wing and also got rid of the office space technology firm Teem. The company also sold the marketing software startup Conductor that it had acquired in 2018, back to its founder and his own investor group in December 2019.

Co-founder Adam Neumann, who stepped down as chief executive officer (CEO) in September,  is said to be liquidating some assets, including his piece of a real estate development in San Jose, California.

Managed by Q was part of a “spending spree” by Neumann, Bloomberg reported in December.  Neumann had been hoping to diversify the co-working business until everything imploded around the time of the failed IPO.

In February, WeWork named industry veteran Sandeep Manthrani as its new CEO. Manthrani will join on February 18th and will report to Executive Chairman Marcelo Claure. 

Manthrani was previously an executive at Vornado Realty Trust and was also the former CEO of Brookfield Properties’ retail group.

 

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Modo Modo
3.5K
Payments Innovation

How FinTechs Help Companies Optimize Their Payments Acceptance Costs

Amazon To Enter India’s Food Delivery Space Amazon To Enter India’s Food Delivery Space
2.4K
Delivery

Amazon To Enter India’s Food Delivery Space

The Weekender The Weekender
2.2K
News

Intuit’s Credit Karma Deal, Buy Buttons, Restaurant Apps Top This Week’s News

Digital Banking tracker Digital Banking tracker
2.1K
Digital Banking

BBVA’s Four-Step Guide To Digital-First Transformations

1.9K
B2B Payments

AP Automation Braces For Open Banking, Globalization

US Lawmakers Explore How Blockchain Can Help SMBs US Lawmakers Explore How Blockchain Can Help SMBs
1.9K
B2B Payments

US Lawmakers Explore How Blockchain Can Help SMBs

Corona beer Corona beer
1.8K
International

Corona (Beer) Takes Hit From COVID Naming

Coronavirus update Coronavirus update
1.8K
International

Coronavirus Update: US Cos See Impact, China Begins To Reopen For Business

Why Auto Insurance Is Ready For A Digital Change Why Auto Insurance Is Ready For A Digital Change
1.8K
Merchant Innovation

Metromile CEO: Why Auto Insurance Is Ready For A Digital Lane Change

cybercrime cybercrime
1.7K
Security & Fraud

Latin America’s Dark, Crypto-Driven, Cybercrime Underbelly

Masterclass series Masterclass series
1.7K
Commerce Connected

Fiserv: Connected Commerce’s Age-Old Roots — And New Marketplace Frontiers

1.7K
B2B Payments

Southeast Asia Tips The B2B FinTech Funding Scales

Bitcoin daily Bitcoin daily
1.7K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Steven Seagal To Pay $314,000 SEC Fine Over Crypto Offering; Ukraine Gov’t Worker Accused Of Crypto Mining

Capital One To Focus On Digital, Close 37 Locations Capital One To Focus On Digital, Close 37 Locations
1.6K
Digital Banking

Capital One To Focus On Digital, Close 37 Locations

Morgan Stanley may make more acquisitions Morgan Stanley may make more acquisitions
1.6K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Morgan Stanley Looks To Add To Asset Management Unit, CFO Says