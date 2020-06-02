Amex To Donate Meals To Women’s Shelters

American Express is encouraging its cardholders to order food on Deliveroo, and every time they do, the global finance services company will deliver a meal to a woman in need in New South Wales.

The initiative, in partnership with Deliveroo and Two Good, an Australian provider of food, support and training to survivors of domestic violence, will provide a total of 3,000 meals to battered women in the Southeast Australian state, according to a company announcement.

Deliveroo, the London-based online food delivery company, partnered with American Express in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which, police say, has exacerbated domestic violence.

“The work that Two Good does is invaluable to women experiencing domestic or family violence, but the increased pressure on those in unsafe situations and support services caused by the COVID-19 crisis has made their role in the community more important than ever,” said Ryan Rayfield, American Express’ general counsel, in a statement. “With the surge in demand for food delivery services, we’ve made it as easy as possible for our card members to make a real difference to those in need, at no additional cost to themselves.”

To provide a meal, American Express cardholders simply need to use their card to pay for any order on Deliveroo and the card company will match it. The initiative expires on Friday, June 12.

In addition to providing meals for those at risk, Two Good supports, trains and employs women from shelters to provide financial stability, independence and a path to long-term employment.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the number of Google searches related to domestic violence increased by 75 percent in March, reaching the highest level since 2015.

Domestic Violence NSW, a New South Wales agency whose mission is to provide domestic violence services, has said that people experiencing assaults are facing more barriers to support amid COVID-19. These include isolation from work, school, friends, family and support networks; loss of income making it impossible to leaving a violent partner or family member; and increased difficulties in making an exit plan.

Rob Caslick, founder of Two Good, said the work they do is more than just feeding people. “Meals that are donated are prepared by women from the same safe houses they serve, providing them with pathways to employment,” he said in a statement. “When you support Two Good, you’re not only providing a nutritious meal to someone in need, but paid employment to women who are on the verge of homelessness and an uncertain future.”

Deliveroo Australia CEO Ed McManus said his company has worked with Two Good since launching in Australia in 2015. “This initiative was a no brainer for us, aligning with our key commitments of zero hunger and good health and well-being,” he said in a statement.