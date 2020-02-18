Digital banking and payments firm i2c is partnering with FinTech healthcare credit card SmartHealth PayCard, i2c announced on Tuesday (Feb. 18).

SmartHealth PayCard is enabled with the agile processing of i2c and is offering the first healthcare-only credit card. The card is intended to help people manage high co-pays, high deductibles and expensive emergencies. It is also intended to give healthcare providers faster payments.

I2c was able to implement the SmartHealth PayCard in only 19 days, offering a complete solution — revolving line of credit, cardholder website, mobile app, discounts at participating healthcare providers, and more. Rewards are soon being added and will provide “a dual-card capability to support both credit card and fully compliant health savings account (HSAs) payments.” The SmartHealth PayCard will be distributed through corporate employee group programs, healthcare providers, insurers and other organizations.

“We’re pleased to be changing the culture of today’s healthcare payments with the SmartHealth PayCard,” said Paul Clampitt, an insurance expert and co-founder of SmartHealth PayCard. “We want consumers to have a seamless, frictionless and more comfortable way to manage their expenses. We’ve been impressed by i2c because they’ve demonstrated an ability to listen to our needs and mobilize to deliver innovative solutions in extremely short time frames.”

SmartHealth PayCard co-founder and healthcare expert Jeff Blankinship calls the card a financial cure for healthcare. “Cardholders pay for their health needs right away and their healthcare providers get paid on time, so they can focus on treating patients instead of accounts receivable,” he said.

I2c’s global SaaS platform has over 100,000 “building-block” capabilities that enable the customization of any type of open banking or payments solution. It is configurable, flexible and reliable and makes it easy for i2c to partner with banks and FinTechs.

“The SmartHealth PayCard is yet another example of the innovative credit solutions that i2c can enable to help issuers solve real consumer payment needs — in this case providing a new way for consumers to manage and pay for all their healthcare needs and expenses,” said Nikki Waters, senior vice president and head of global marketing at i2c. “We recognize how important it is for our partners to bring their product vision to market quickly, and the agility of our platform allows us to deliver on that beyond what even our clients believe possible.”

In December, i2c introduced a banking website and mobile app designed to assist those with colorblindness. Whether a person is partially or totally colorblind, the company’s simple interface can help with the navigation of digital banking and payments.