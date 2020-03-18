Payment Methods

Ireland‘s AIB Drops Plan To Charge For Contactless Payments

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Ireland's AIB has changed its mind on charging for contactless payments

The coronavirus outbreak, now spreading worldwide, has caused Ireland’s AIB to reconsider charging people for contactless payments.

Contactless payments, after all, could help prevent the virus from spreading further, if people can avoid touching others. Contactless payments constitute eschewing the usual process of entering PINs or passwords, instead allowing users to wave their card in front of a device without any actual touching.

AIB was set to introduce a 1 cent charge for each transaction done in a contactless way as one of several new maintenance fees the company was planning to implement.

The bank changed its mind this week, saying in a brief statement that the coronavirus outbreak had caused it to suspend the charge on contactless payments. But the other fees and charges, like one quarterly fee of €4.50, are still set to come at the end of May. The new fees are an initiative by AIB to modify its previous policy where anyone with a balance of over €2,500 was exempt from fees.

Customers using other accounts like student, graduate or basic accounts will be able to continue without any additional charges, and those using AIB’s direct debit to pay mortgages will be exempt.

Contactless payments are free of charge with other mobile banks like Revolut and N26, but more traditional banks, such as the Bank of Ireland and Ulster Bank, do charge fees of 1 cent per contactless transaction.

And contactless payments are becoming more popular in Ireland, with a 44 percent increase from the previous year. There were 1.5 million such payments made in the third quarter of last year alone.

To some, the future of contactless payments comes in the form of biometrics, with some companies exploring building biometric readers into their payment hubs. But a lack of cohesion and implementation across the board has proved a hurdle for the form. NatWest has been exploring a way to ensure security and prevent fraud by conclusively linking a person’s biometric fingerprint to their card.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Report: 

While eCommerce may be thriving, that doesn’t mean retailers should ignore evolving their in-store experiences. In fact, retailers that focus on revamping only one sales channel are more likely to have difficulties generating consumer loyalty. In the March 2020 Commerce Connected Playbook, PYMNTS spoke with Deanna Moreno Hernandez at Ace Hardware about the importance of crafting seamless omnichannel shopping experiences to boost customer conversion.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Maxine Waters wants the FDIC to hold off on ILC charters for now Maxine Waters wants the FDIC to hold off on ILC charters for now
8.9K
Loans

House Chairwoman Tells FDIC To Halt ILC Charters

In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants
7.3K
Regulation Roundup

In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants

Securities and Exchange Commission, internal controls, audit requirements, publicly traded companies, IPO, Securities and Exchange Commission, internal controls, audit requirements, publicly traded companies, IPO,
6.0K
B2B Payments

SEC Reduces Audit Rules For Smaller Firms

A bank in New York was cleared out of $100 bills last week A bank in New York was cleared out of $100 bills last week
5.7K
Cash

NYC Bank Runs Short Of Big Bills As Customers Hoard Cash

US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers
5.0K
API

US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers

Movie theater sales are at a low due to the coronavirus pandemic Movie theater sales are at a low due to the coronavirus pandemic
4.2K
Coronavirus

US Movie Box Offices See Worst Weekend In 20 Years

AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics
4.2K
Authentication

AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics

Amazon Amazon
4.1K
Amazon

Amazon Experiences Technical Setback For Grocery Orders Amid High Coronavirus Demand

Coronavirus, Alibaba, Verily, google, mobile carriers, Retail, Keep Americans Connected Pledge, Coronavirus, Alibaba, Verily, google, mobile carriers, Retail, Keep Americans Connected Pledge,
3.9K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus update: Walmart, CVS, Target Pledge To Set Up Testing Sites; Google Works On Site To Find Virus Tests; Mobile, Internet Carriers Pledge To Expand Service, Waive Late Fees

Casino Casino
3.7K
Coronavirus

MGM And Wynn Shutter Casinos For A Limited Time Due To Coronavirus

israel, coronavirus, quarantine, tracking, cell phones israel, coronavirus, quarantine, tracking, cell phones
3.7K
Coronavirus

Israel To Use Terrorism-Tracking Tech To Fight Virus Spread

How Coronavirus Could Change Gig Economy How Coronavirus Could Change Gig Economy
3.7K
Gig Economy

How Coronavirus Will (And Won’t) Change The Gig Economy

The EU will meet via video this week The EU will meet via video this week
3.2K
Europe

EU Ministers To Meet Via Video On Virus’ Financial Hit

china-coronavirus-economy-recovery china-coronavirus-economy-recovery
3.1K
International

Planning For Recovery: Lessons Learned From China

Jumio On The Digital ID Chicken And Egg Problem Jumio On The Digital ID Chicken And Egg Problem
3.1K
Authentication

Could The Coronavirus Crisis Solve Digital IDs’ ‘Chicken and Egg’ Problem?